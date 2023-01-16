Residual Chlorine Meters Market 2023 Growth Overview, Trends, Statistics, Revenue & Forecast to 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Residual Chlorine Meters Market is forecast to record an increase in revenue from US$ 330.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 527.3 Mn by 2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In addition, in terms of volume, the global residual chlorine meters market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The residual chlorine meter makes it simple and quick to determine how much chlorine is still present in the sample is run at the time of the test. With the help of a polarographic sensor, free residual chlorine is measured over a low range of 0–2 ppm. Without the hassle and human error risks associated with conventional reagent-based portable devices, the measurement can be accomplished. The meter divides into a sensor assembly and a portable keypad. There has a sizable, easy-to-read LCD/LED panel in the keypad portion. Sensor assemblies come in two varieties: a flow-through cell suitable for flowing samples from tap water outlets and a grab sampler with a float for field sampling.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Government investments in water treatment facilities and the explosive adoption of residual chlorine meters across a variety of industry verticals are two main factors driving the growth of the global residual chlorine meters industry. Additionally, the residual chlorine meters industry is expanding due to the rising need for clean drinking water.
In order to safeguard the environment and public health, the government has released a number of wastewater treatment techniques. Additionally, the rapidly expanding use of residual chlorine meters across a range of industry sectors, including the production of food and drink and the disinfection of water, has further fueled the market expansion.
Additionally, the market for residual chlorine meters has a promising development opportunity due to the adoption of many technical improvements and the desire for online measurement. For instance, in Oct 2022, DKK-TOA Corporation introduced the WQC-40 portable multi-item water quality meter. The WQC-40 is a modified version of the standard product, "WQC-24," which can measure up to 9 different parameters simultaneously, including pH, conductivity, and turbidity.
Whereas, the increased material and fabrication expenses associated with meter manufacturing may limit the overall residual chlorine industry growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global residual chlorine meters industry recorded a minimal drop in 2021. This was due to the decreased government and private sector spending on the construction of wastewater treatment facilities and chlorine meter manufacture. Public and commercial businesses postponed investing in or spending on expanding production facilities owing to the global shutdowns and disruptions in residual chlorine meters. As a result, this is anticipated to restrain the market for residual chlorine meters worldwide. Furthermore, in order to solve the COVID-related global health catastrophe, clean water must currently be made available. Since hand washing, showering, cleaning, and disinfecting homes require high-quality water, businesses experienced significant growth in the industry.
Summary Outline
In 2021, on the basis of the solutions segment, the equipment segment accounted for the maximum share of the global residual chlorine meter industry. Whereas, the accessories segment is likely to account for the highest rate over the prediction years.
In 2021, in terms of the measurement segment, the offline (DPD colorimetric detection) segment recorded the leading position in the global industry. On the other hand, the online/ continuous (Amperometric Sensors) segment estimates to see a rise in growth rate in the global residual chlorine meter industry from 2022 to 2030.
In 2021, in terms of the form segment, the wall mount segment registered a significant share of the global residual chlorine meters industry due to its growing application in sectors such as water purification plants and food & beverages. On the other hand, the handheld/ portable segment will project the highest rate during the forecast years.
In 2021, in terms of the display segment, the LCD display segment held a dominant share in the global residual chlorine meters industry since they are available in analog and digital formats and are normally slightly less costly compared to LED displays. On the other hand, the LED display segment
will exhibit the highest annual growth rate throughout the prognosis period due to its less power consumption and high life span.
In 2021, based on the application segment, the water purification plant segment garnered a significant share of the global industry. On the other hand, the food & beverages segment will have a lucrative CAGR in the global residual chlorine meter industry throughout the analysis period.
Regional Summary
In 2021, in terms of region, North America recorded a considerable share of the global residual chlorine meters industry owing to the growing need from end-use sectors, including water and wastewater treatment, pulp and paper, food and beverage, etc. However, Asia Pacific will exhibit the highest rate from 2022 to 2030.
Leading Competitors
The well-known competitors in the global residual chlorine meters market are:
Extech Instruments
Analyticon Biotechnologies GmbH
Horiba
Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG
DKK-Toa Corporation
ABB Ltd.
BOQU Instruments
Hanna Instruments
Lohand Biological
Hach Company
Tanita
Rakiro Biotech Systems Private Limited
Automated Water & Effluent Ltd.
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global residual chlorine meters market segmentation focuses on Solution, Measurement, Form, Display, Application, and Region.
By Solution Segment
Equipment
Consumables
Reagent Kits
Reagent Tablets/Powders
Color Wheel Comparator Kits
Test Tube Comparator Kits
Pool Test Kits
Test Strips
Electrodes
Accessories
By Measurement Segment
Offline (DPD Colorimetric Detection)
Online/Continuous (Amperometric Sensors)
By Form Segment
Wall-mount
Handheld/ Portable
Pen Style
By Display Segment
LED Display
LCD Display
By Application Segment
Water Purification Plant
o Industrial
o Municipal
Food and Beverages
Desalination
Laboratory Use
Others
By Region Segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
