L’Oréal ANZ select Productsup as Product-to-Consumer (P2C) platform to enhance commerce operations and accelerate growth

Productsup provides L’Oréal Australia & New Zealand with more control over its product data to drive down costs and fuel growth

We’re excited to help L’Oréal ANZ deliver on its promise to celebrate beauty while maintaining quality, authenticity, and efficiency in its product information”
— Vincent Peters, CEO, Productsup
BERLIN, GERMANY, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productsup, the leading product-to-consumer (P2C) software company, officially announced today that L’Oréal Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), part of L’Oréal Group, the world’s leading beauty player, has selected the Productsup P2C platform to enhance its commerce operations by delivering rich, relevant, and accurate product information to consumers. As its feed management partner, Productsup will help accelerate L’Oréal ANZ’s go-to-market strategy in the APAC region, enabling the company to reach more consumers across more channels than ever before.

“L’Oréal has always been an outlier for technology innovation in the beauty industry, pushing established boundaries,” said Vincent Peters, Chief Executive Officer at Productsup. “From developing its own artificial intelligence system that analyzes consumer behavior online to launching experiences in the metaverse, the brand has a reputation for identifying trends before they go viral. We’re excited to help L’Oréal ANZ deliver on its promise to celebrate beauty while maintaining quality, authenticity, and efficiency in its product information at every consumer touchpoint.”

With 31 makeup, hair, fragrance, skincare, and sun protection brands within its portfolio, L’Oréal ANZ has a huge volume of diverse product information that it needs to continuously clean, enrich, and distribute across various marketing and selling channels. Productsup’s P2C platform enables L’Oréal ANZ to gain complete visibility over its product feeds and automate manual processes, providing the control and agility needed to manage a strong omnichannel brand presence regardless of the channel.

“We needed an enterprise-grade platform that could handle complex data, integrate with our existing tech stack, and provide a comprehensive view of our product data ecosystem – all while having a user-friendly interface,” said Cristina Borsaru, Head of Search at L’Oréal ANZ. “Productsup’s product-to-consumer platform delivers on all of these requirements, equipping our team with the leading-edge technology needed to reach consumers in the fastest and most cost-effective way.”

Learn more about Productsup’s P2C platform and feed management solutions: https://www.productsup.com/solutions/feed-management/.

About Productsup

Productsup helps brands, retailers, and service providers sell more products to more consumers faster by giving them full control over their product data. This includes importing, structuring, enriching, and sharing product data with any channel and touchpoint quickly and efficiently. As the first and only global enterprise-grade Product-to-Consumer (P2C) platform, Productsup processes over two trillion products a month. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup has grown to over 300 employees spread out across offices worldwide and works with over 900 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at www.productsup.com.

