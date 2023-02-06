CLDY’s SpamShield Anti-Spam Service Catches 99% of Unwanted & Malicious Email Before it Reaches Inbox

With SpamShield, users can set their spam filters based on their needs. You can control emails you put in quarantine and addresses you’ve blacklisted & whitelisted — all on an intuitive control panel.”
SINGAPORE, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLDY, APAC’s fast-growing web and cloud solutions provider, bolsters their slate of solutions with the SpamShield Anti-Spam Service. Promising 99% accuracy in blocking unwanted and malicious emails, this spam blocker helps businesses secure their networks against cyber threats.
As technology advances, so does spam. Anyone who has checked their inbox lately understands how rampant spam has become these days. There’s always a new product to try, a service for hire, or a Nigerian prince looking for his next wife.
Spam has grown so much that it accounts for 85% of incoming emails. Not only does spam fill your inbox, but it can also contain dangerous scams and malware.
CLDY Keeps Spam Away with SpamShield Anti-Spam Service
Every business, regardless of size or industry, should have an effective spam protection strategy in place.
Imposing business-wide protocols, like reminding employees not to reply to spam or never publishing email addresses publicly, is an important first step to protecting yourself against unwanted messages. The next step is to install anti-spam software.
“The issue with manual spam filtering is that it leads to complacency. For your anti-spam protection strategy to be effective, you need to pair best practices with an automated spam filtering service,” said Alvin Poh, CLDY owner.
“As CLDY continues to provide end-to-end web services to our customers, we wanted to give businesses a cloud-based anti-spam solution that is easy to manage and configure,” Poh adds. “With SpamShield, users get to set their spam filters according to their needs. Businesses get to control the emails they put in quarantine as well as the addresses they've blacklisted and whitelisted — all on an intuitive control panel.”
Cloud-based spam filtering solutions like SpamShield also allow end users to save on overhead costs. Because the service connects to their mail service, there is no need to install or maintain it, unlike a software-based solution.
It’s scalable as well. As our business grows, so will the number of email users. SpamShield allows us to adjust our plan to accommodate the growing users signed onto our account.
Learn more about the SpamShield Anti-Spam solution by visiting the official CLDY website today.
Backed by Expert Support
Focus on more pressing business tasks without worrying about spam or malicious emails. Along with SpamShield, CLDY has an in-house experienced professional team that ensures only relevant emails enter your network.
If you run into issues with SpamShield or any of their solutions, CLDY also offers phone, email, and a call-back service 24/7. Upon requesting a call-back on the website, a tech representative from CLDY contacts you within an hour.
About CLDY
CLDY is Singapore's fastest-growing cloud hosting company, with a focus on providing innovative and advanced web hosting, email hosting, and cloud hosting products for its clients globally. CLDY was the official Web Host for Singapore's National Day Parade 2022, and as of 2023, serves more than 20,000 businesses worldwide.
