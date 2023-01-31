Local Bethesda Piano Tuner Educates Homeowners on How to Properly Maintain Their Piano
Bethesda Piano Tuning, a local piano tuner, is proud to roll out their latest initiative for piano owners, educating them on properly maintaining their pianos.BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bethesda Piano Tuning by PianoCraft is encouraging piano owners to start the new off right by tuning their pianos, and by creating a good routine of maintenance for the year to come. “Regular piano tuning keeps the instrument sounding its best,” company owners note. “However, it can also reduce wear on the strings, reducing the risk of breakage. You also don’t necessarily need a piano tuner in Bethesda to manage this project for you.”
With this in mind, they explain how to go through basic piano tuning on their own. “Start by investing in the right tools,” they note. “Don’t use everyday tools for tuning as these can damage a piano’s delicate parts. For instance, a tuning lever ensures precise tightening for each tuning pin without stripping it. Mutes are also vital for tuning without damage. These rubber wedges sit on strings you want to silence while working. Using other materials can easily damage those strings.”
To tune the piano, the owners of Bethesda Piano Tuning by PianoCraft say to start with a light dusting if needed. “Also, try to work in a quiet and even soundproof room to hear the notes clearly. Turn off appliances that might hum in the background, close the windows, and don’t try to tune the piano while watching television!”
Your first step is to start with middle C and to give the key a solid strike. “Pianos usually go out of tune as a string loses tension. In turn, the note goes flat, so expect a lot of flat notes as you work.” Use your tuning wrench and twist the wire of middle C counterclockwise to loosen it slightly. Then, turn it clockwise to add tension. “Try the key again and note if it’s improved the sound accordingly,” they instruct.
To tune the entire piano, continue with every note, working through the same octave. Use the mutes to silence nearby wires as you work. Also, the owners of Bethesda Piano Tuning by PianoCraft note that most players can tune a piano by ear. “Electronic tuners are helpful but not necessary. You can usually tell if notes are playing in unison and if they seem crisp and clear.”
Also, they note that piano owners can improve their technique with each tuning, so they can tune the piano more quickly and easily every time. “You can also call a registered piano technician for the first tuning, so you know how each note should sound when in precise tune.”
In addition to tuning, the owners of Bethesda Piano Tuning by PianoCraft encourage piano owners to maintain their pianos over time. “A thorough cleaning is vital for ensuring the instrument works properly every time you sit down to play,” they note. “One vital step is to keep the keyboard clean. Anything between the keys, especially something sticky, can keep them from striking the wires properly. You might subconsciously compensate by banging on the keyboard, increasing the risk of damage. To avoid this, clean that keyboard regularly, even whenever you use it.”
Also, they remind piano owners that wood piano bodies expand and contract as they absorb moisture and then dry out. In turn, it’s good to maintain a consistent temperature and humidity where you keep that piano! “This can include a humidifier or dehumidifier, depending on your climate. Use some wood cleaning soap rather than household soap when dusting the piano. This will ensure it won’t dry out unnecessarily.
The owners of Bethesda Piano Tuning by PianoCraft also encourage local piano owners to call them for needed tuning and other maintenance. “Our Bethesda piano tuners can help ensure your beloved piano is always in good condition and sounding its best. We’re also happy to answer your questions about piano maintenance.” Their office is located at 7955 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814, but all services are provided in person. To contact them, visit their website and use their callback form or call them.
Keith Kerman
Bethesda Piano Tuning by PianoCraft
+1 240-744-0848
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube