GOA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The resort "SAI RESIDENCY is its beautiful prime location. Being the closest hotel to world famous Calangute and Baga beaches located in the middle of both the beaches hardly one minute walkable distance to baga beach. And the world’s most popular Tito’s, Mambos and on the rocks, Brittos, and discos are at walking distance. And close to the hotel is Goa’s most popular Casino.

Therefore client gets a wide range of choice always on cloud 9, numerous choice of place to visit even without a cab,
The resort is equipped with well-furnished A/C and Non A/C rooms, suits, and other modern equipment like LCD T V, a Refrigerator, spilt air-conditioning, telephone,WIFI facility. 24 hours hot and cold water. The hotel offers room service and a 24-hour front desk and free parking for guests Experienced and friendly staff will be on hand to make sure the clients have everything they need.

And hence every moment of your holiday is HAPPENING.

SAI RESIDENCY
SAI RESIDENCY
+91 9665611200
The resort "SAI RESIDENCY is a ideal choice for leisure travelers

