ProActive Commercial Lending Group to Help Chattanooga Real Estate Investors With Apartment Loans
EINPresswire.com/ -- The apartment loans are specifically designed to help commercial investors find capital for financing profitable real estate investment properties in Chattanooga, which has one of the best apartment rental businesses in the country.
ProActive Commercial Lending Group, a prominent private lending company, has recently announced a plan to help commercial real estate investors looking to invest in properties in Chattanooga with their apartment loans. The company takes advantage of its in-house programs and all the benefits of long relationships with the country’s leading private lenders to offer easy-to-borrow, low-interest rate, hard and soft money loans which are ideal for commercial real estate investors.
ProActive’s Chattanooga apartment loans provide a huge benefit to investors in that they are much more flexible and do not come with the demanding criteria for eligibility required by traditional banks and other lending institutions. This makes the loans accessible to potential borrowers with less-than-stellar credit history and financial stability.
The apartment loans for Chattanooga real estate investors have terms that range from 6 months to 30 years. These multiple term options provide borrowers the time to improve their finances so that they do not feel pressured or financially encumbered while paying down the amount. To add to the benefit of borrowers, the terms of private money loans have gotten better in recent years, resulting in lenders feeling that putting money back into their loan programs is a sound and profitable investment. This allows ProActive to be more lenient with their requirements and offer amounts larger than other lenders.
The apartment loans in Chattanooga do not have prepayment penalty so borrowers can pay off the loans early without incurring any charges if their financial condition improves substantially sooner. The cash-out programs make updating property fast and easy, and the purchase program makes it possible for clients to secure their next investment while the business climate is good.
Speaking about the apartment loans, the company’s founder Bruce Myles said, “The loans are specifically designed around the needs of Chattanooga real estate investors and not the other way around. We’ve made our apartment loans flexible to make them different and much easier to borrow than loans provided by traditional banks. We take advantage of our in-house programs and all the benefits of long relationships with the country’s top, private investors, and apply these aggressively to our loan schemes.”
About ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC: ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, is a private lending institution founded by Bruce Myles in 2003. Since its inception, the group has been offering services that connect small to medium businesses and investors with private lenders for their financial needs.
Media Contact
Media Contact
Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC
+1 877-251-4598
htorres@proactivelendinggroup.com
