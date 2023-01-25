Industrial Controls Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the industrial controls market. As per TBRC’s industrial controls market forecast, the global industrial controls market size is expected to grow to $179.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growth in the industrial controls market is due to rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial controls market share. Major players in the industrial controls market include ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company.

OEMs are increasingly outsourcing product design and development processes to EMS partners to reduce overall costs and shift from fixed costs to variable costs. Some OEMs are collaborating with EMS partners and moving into new business models such as joint design manufacturing (JDM) and outsourced design manufacturing (ODM). JDM model is further divided into high touch JDM and low touch JDM. ODM model focuses on qualification and system integration testing, thus indicating a shift in the industrial controls manufacturing process.

• By Control system: Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• By End User: Automotive, Utility, Electronics & Semiconductor, Mining, Other End Users

• By Component: Modular Terminal Block, Relays and Optocouplers, Surge Protectors, Marking Systems, Printing, Ferulles Cable Lugs, Handtools, Testers, Enclosure Products, PCB Connetors and Terminals, Heavy Duty Connectors, Analog Signal Conditioner, Electronics Housings, Power Supplies, Industrial Ethernet, Remote IO

• By Geography: The global industrial controls market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial control refers to electronic control systems that can control, monitor, and automate industrial processes with high precision, improved product quality, and reliability.

