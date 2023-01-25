Debit Card Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Debit Card Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Debit Card Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the debit card global market. As per TBRC’s debit card market forecast, the debit card global market is expected to grow to $98.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.1%.

The growth in the debit card market is due to reduction in the use of cash following various factors. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest debit card market share. Major players in the debit card market include Capital One Financial Corp., American Express Company, Visa Inc., MasterCard, Citigroup Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc.

Trending Debit Card Market Trend

Cryptocurrency debit card is a new trend in the cards industry. Crypto debit cards act as an efficient bridge between the existing financial systems and the

crypto world. They offer instant purchasing power from bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Debit Card Market Segments

• By Card Type: Classic, Signature, Platinum, Gold

• By Service Provider: Visa, Matercard, Rupay, Other Service Providers

• By Application: Commercial, Bank, Shopping, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global debit card market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Debit cards are payment cards that are linked directly to a customer’s bank account and can be used to make purchases and withdraw cash.

