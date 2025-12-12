The Heavy-duty Automotive Aftermarket Market is projected to achieve a value of US $186.75 billion by 2029.

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heavy-duty automotive aftermarket sector has been experiencing significant growth recently due to several industry trends and evolving vehicle technologies. This market, which supports the maintenance and enhancement of heavy vehicles like trucks and buses beyond their warranty periods, is set to continue expanding as demand for specialized services and parts rises. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and major trends shaping this industry’s future.

Heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market size and growth projections

The heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market growth products has seen robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $144.97 billion in 2024 to $152.93 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors such as an aging vehicle fleet, increased demand for maintenance services, higher fleet utilization, growth in the logistics sector, and consolidation within the aftermarket industry have contributed to this growth in the past.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its positive trajectory, reaching $186.76 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.1%. This forecasted expansion is driven by the rising use of advanced diagnostic technologies, growing popularity of sustainable aftermarket parts, an increased focus on preventive maintenance, the broadening reach of e-commerce distribution channels, and greater adoption of electric heavy-duty vehicles. Important trends shaping this period include advancements in telematics and diagnostic tools, innovations in predictive maintenance, the growth of digital service platforms, extensive research into electric vehicle components, and automation improvements within supply chains.

Understanding the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market

The heavy-duty automotive aftermarket encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of replacement parts, accessories, and maintenance products designed for heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks, buses, and commercial fleet vehicles once their original warranties expire. This market supports services including repair, upkeep, and customization, all aimed at prolonging vehicle lifespan and improving performance. It plays a vital role in maintaining the operational efficiency, safety, and reliability of heavy-duty vehicles across various industrial and commercial uses.

Key factors fueling growth in the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid heavy-duty vehicles. These vehicles, powered fully or partially by electric motors, require specialized components and maintenance services that differ significantly from those needed by traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. The shift toward electric and hybrid options is largely influenced by heightened environmental concerns and stricter emissions regulations, encouraging consumers and governments alike to support cleaner transport alternatives.

Another factor boosting the aftermarket is the demand for specialized replacement parts, battery management systems, charging infrastructure components, and maintenance solutions tailored specifically for electric and hybrid drivetrains. For example, in May 2025, the International Energy Agency reported that over 4 million electric vehicles were sold globally, marking a 35% increase from the same period in 2024. Projections suggest that more than 20 million new electric vehicles will be sold by the end of 2025, representing a 25% year-over-year growth from 17 million sales in 2024. This rising electric vehicle adoption is a significant catalyst for the expansion of the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket.

Regional overview of the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a full view of the global market landscape.

