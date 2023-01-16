Naarak Studio Launches iCollections 8 to Help Mac Users Organize Their Mac Desktop

Thanks to iCollections by Naarak Studio, Mac users can now organize their apps and files with the 64-bit application written exclusively for Mac.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- (January 4, 2023) – Thanks to iCollections by Naarak Studio, Mac users can now organize their apps and files with the 64-bit application written exclusively for Mac. iCollections effectively fixes the challenges that come with cluttered desktops and allows users to have a clean, productive, and enjoyable experience with the Mac.According to users, iCollections comes with many impressive features. One of such features is a photo frame that enables users to display their favorite images on their desktop. Users can also gain access to available drives on their computer with the Disk Panel feature. The Folder View is another fan-favorite, it enables users to group items right on their desktops. Users will also organize desktop items based on types using the Collection feature. An ultra-convenient desktop organizer , iCollections is a great tool with calendar scheduling and a plethora of other features.With iCollections, users can save valuable time and effort by leveraging the features on the application As a ‘launcher’ or ‘ dock replacement ’, iCollections is the ideal replacement for DragThing, which is not supported any longer on the latest macOS. Expertly designed with the end-user in mind, the app has gained popularity among apple users with many positive reviews to its name.“The app's unique features make it the most popular method of desktop organization for Mac users. iCollections is an expertly designed application that helps you keep your Mac desktop organized,” said a spokesperson for Naarak Studio.Watch promo video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/sba8NRHT5UU Naarak-Studio specializes in developing innovative software for macOS users. The team uses very advanced tools to create just the flexible, friendly and agile experience that Mac users expect from their device. The results are maximum productivity and achievement.iCollections requires macOS 10.13 or later., and is fully compatible with macOS Ventura . Download from Apple Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/icollections-organize-your/id1039609816 or from the website: https://naarakstudio.com/icollections/