Airport Security Market | The Future of Aviation Security

The foremost growth driver of the global airport security market is the increasing number of airports globally.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of air passengers in 2017 reached 4.1 billion, supported by improvements in global economic landscape. With a huge chunk of global population emerging as air-travelers, demand for safety and security from the aviation sector is propelling the airport security market globally. Primarily driven by the rise in the number of airport development and upgrade projects, the airport security market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Airport Security Market Outlook:
Metal detectors, millimeter wave scanners, explosive detection machines, X-ray machines, and explosives trace-detection portal machines are the core constituents employed in airport security assessments. Technology assisting the surveillance systems are blooming as surveillance is the fastest growing airport security measure. The segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.62% through 2025.
Airport Security Market Growth Drivers:
The foremost growth driver of the global airport security market is the increasing number of airports globally. Major economies such as the U.S., China and India are constantly upgrading their existing fleet as well as investing in novel infrastructure. The global airport security market evolved after the infamous 9/11 attack. Shortly after the terrorist attack, federal administrations globally enforced intense security measures and increased federal interference augmenting the airport security market in an unprecedented way.
Airport Security Market Trends:
· In 2017, US carriers such as Delta and JetBlue along with government agencies invested in trials of fingerprint and facial recognition technology for an enabled self-boarding process. For example, Heathrow airport mounted 36 bio-metric-enabled self-service boarding gates in their terminals. Hence, the global bio-metrics market is displaying all the requisites to disrupt the airport security market.
· Artificial intelligence amalgamated with robotics is a major trend disrupting the market. Major tasks of these robots involve detecting potential security risks and transporting luggage. Haneda Airport before the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 has a target of implementing a fleet of robots for security, logistics and translation operations.
Competitive Landscape:
The top Key players in the Airport Security Industry are -
1. American Science and Engineering Inc
2. Autoclear LLC
3. C.E.I.A. SpA
4. FLIR Systems Inc
5. L3 Security & Detection Systems
6. OSI Systems Inc
7. Robert Bosch LLC
8. Siemens AG
9. Smiths Detection LLC
10. Westminster Aviation Security Services Ltd.
