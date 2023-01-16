Unified Storage Market Size, Outlook, Analysis Report and Regional Outlook
The rapid rise in structured as well as unstructured data have caused a major demand for unified storage systems for data saving and management.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unified Storage Market is driven primarily by the factors such as growing demands for Data Storage and management in organizations. With technology advancement towards storage systems, market for unified storage systems is forecast to have a major growth in the near future. The optimization in efficiency, performance and storage capacity are the major drivers for the market. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19210
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Unified Storage Market highlights the following areas –
• The rapid rise in structured as well as unstructured data have caused a major demand for unified storage systems for data saving and management.
• With presence of major players in North America, the region is expected to witness a major hike in market share for unified storage systems prior to rising demand towards data management system market.
• Adoption of unified storage systems by Dell EMC and Hitachi, offering both file and block type of storage are anticipated to rule the market due to their claims of efficient data protection and increased system lifetime.
Segmental Analysis:
By Architecture:
The increasing demand towards data storage with high critical workloads are expected to mark a major share in the field of unified storage system market during 2020. With rapid growth of unstructured as well as structured data in the market, data management and high performance is the major issues faced by data centers and many other organizations. With technological advancement, cloud storage is highly attracting the customers and due to which cloud- based unified storage systems can be seen dominating the market during the forecast period.
By Geography:
North America is expected to have a major growth for global Unified Storage system market during the forecast period 2020-2025. Key players such as NetApp Inc., Dell EMC and IBM are expected to hold a major market share in the North America region during 2020. Presence of large IT corporations and increasing technological growth are the major drivers for the growth of unified storage market in this region.
Click on the following link to buy the Unified Storage Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19210
Competitive Landscape:
The top Key players in the Unified Storage Industry are -
1. Dell EMC
2. NetApp Inc.
3. HP
4. IBM
5. Hitachi Ltd.
6. Fujitsu
7. Oracle
8. Seagate Technology
9. Toshiba
10. Western digital
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19210/unified-storage-market.html
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+ +1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn