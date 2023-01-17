Abel Womack Acquires Connecticut-Based NECO Systems

Acquisition expands forklift fleet and service support to meet ever-growing needs of the industry

LAWRENCE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abel Womack, Inc, the premier Northeast, US full-service lift truck, automation, and intralogistics company, has purchased the assets and customer base of NECO Systems, a top-notch Connecticut-based forklift and material handling organization for nearly 27 years.

Tom Franceskino, NECO President and former Vice President of Operations at Womack Material Handling, approached Abel Womack in mid-2022 to discuss his plans to wind down NECO. Franceskino saw Abel Womack as the best choice to purchase NECO assets and hire some of its employees as Abel Womack has three locations throughout New England and metro NYC, with unparalleled resources and capabilities. The transaction was completed in December 2022.

“My positive experience in working with the Abel Womack organization both as a former employee and as a business ally for nearly 40 years made the decision to have Abel Womack carry on our legacy of superior service an easy one,” Franceskino added. “When I approached John Croce with our succession plan, he welcomed the offer, and was a pleasure to work with. Abel Womack gave us the opportunity to improve on product offerings to our customer base, supporting those customers with the same high-quality service, and provided our team with outstanding career advancement opportunities with the best in the business.”

“We have great respect for Tom and all he and his NECO team have accomplished,” said Croce, CEO of Abel Womack. “It’s our goal to pick up where NECO left off and, over time, to expand our relationship with former NECO customers via the incredible breadth of material handling products and services we offer.”

This acquisition allows Abel Womack to add highly sought after rental and pre-owned inventory to their current fleet, create new relationships with former NECO customers, and add more mobile technicians to provide NECO customers with the unparalleled service they deserve.

“This is our 100th year in business and we can’t be more excited about this transaction and our future, said Croce.

To learn more about Abel Womack and its offerings, please visit www.abelwomack.com or call 800.554.2887.

About Abel Womack

For 100 years, Abel Womack, Inc. has specialized in providing superior material handling equipment and solutions including Raymond forklifts, robotics, conveyors, carousels, and VLMs as well as engineering design, implementation, and support services. Today, with a team of over 240 employees across New England, Metro NY and Connecticut, Abel Womack provides complete material handling products and intralogistics solutions across a wide range of industries and clients including grocery, e-commerce retail, apparel, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, aerospace, and third-party logistics (3PL) firms. For more information, visit www.abelwomack.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.