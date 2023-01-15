Top Georgia Builder, Patrick Malloy Communities, Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC) announces that they are offering a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate on inventory homes in five of their metro Atlanta award-winning communities.
The Federal Reserve announced recently that they don't anticipate lowering interest rates in 2023, making this special fixed interest rate offering from PMC a great benefit when purchasing a new home. A 4.99% interest rate versus an estimated current rate of 6.625% can save a homebuyer thousands of dollars.
The limited time offer of 4.99% 30-year fixed rate is being offered in the following Patrick Malloy Communities.
- Hillandale, located in historic Roswell and minutes from the Chattahoochee River Nature Preserve, has five homes ready for move-in. These Charleston inspired homes are priced from $1 million plus.
- Horizon at Laurel Canyon, nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains in Canton, has four homes with amazing mountain views ready for move-in. Homes are priced from the $700s to $900s.
- The Cottages at Horizon, located in the masterplan community of Laurel Canyon in Canton, has two homes ready for move-in. The cottages are priced form the $500s.
- Kyle Farm, a community of the year award winner, is centrally located in West Cobb with just a short drive to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Kyle Farm, a resort-style amenity community, has 10 homes ready for move-in. Homes are priced the $700s to $900s.
- Soleil Belmont Park, a 55 plus active adult community located in Canton with easy access to Milton and Alpharetta, has five homes ready for move-in. This award-winning community has a model park of five decorated models and has sold 100 plus homes in the first 9 months. Homes are priced from the $500s to $800s.
Patrick Malloy Communities is offering the 4.99% 30-year fixed interest rates for a limited time. Prospective buyers are encouraged to tour the decorated models at the individual communities and to see the on-site new home sales associates for details.
About Patrick Malloy Communities
Patrick Malloy Communities, founded in 1994 by Patrick Malloy, builds new homes in Metro Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia. To date, the builder has developed over 11,000 homesites and built 7,000 homes with a total of more than $4 billion in sales. Accolades include multiple mentions in the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Top 20 Homebuilder and numerous professionalism awards, including community of the year awards. Patrick Malloy Communities also received a 2022 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. For more information, visit www.pmcommunities.com or call 770-635-4090.
Organization: Patrick Malloy Communities
Website: https://pmcommunities.com
Contact Name: Laura Watkins
Address: 4770 S Atlanta Rd SE #100, Atlanta, GA 30339
Phone: 770-832-6376
Email: sales@pmcommunities.com
SOURCE: Patrick Malloy Communities
