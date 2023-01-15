Top Georgia Builder, Patrick Malloy Communities, Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC) announces that they are offering a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate on inventory homes in five of their metro Atlanta award-winning communities.

The Federal Reserve announced recently that they don't anticipate lowering interest rates in 2023, making this special fixed interest rate offering from PMC a great benefit when purchasing a new home. A 4.99% interest rate versus an estimated current rate of 6.625% can save a homebuyer thousands of dollars.

The limited time offer of 4.99% 30-year fixed rate is being offered in the following Patrick Malloy Communities.

Hillandale , located in historic Roswell and minutes from the Chattahoochee River Nature Preserve, has five homes ready for move-in. These Charleston inspired homes are priced from $1 million plus.

Horizon at Laurel Canyon , nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains in Canton, has four homes with amazing mountain views ready for move-in. Homes are priced from the $700s to $900s.

, nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains in Canton, has four homes with amazing mountain views ready for move-in. Homes are priced from the $700s to $900s. The Cottages at Horizon, located in the masterplan community of Laurel Canyon in Canton, has two homes ready for move-in. The cottages are priced form the $500s.

Kyle Farm , a community of the year award winner, is centrally located in West Cobb with just a short drive to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Kyle Farm, a resort-style amenity community, has 10 homes ready for move-in. Homes are priced the $700s to $900s.

Soleil Belmont Park , a 55 plus active adult community located in Canton with easy access to Milton and Alpharetta, has five homes ready for move-in. This award-winning community has a model park of five decorated models and has sold 100 plus homes in the first 9 months. Homes are priced from the $500s to $800s.

Patrick Malloy Communities is offering the 4.99% 30-year fixed interest rates for a limited time. Prospective buyers are encouraged to tour the decorated models at the individual communities and to see the on-site new home sales associates for details.

About Patrick Malloy Communities

Patrick Malloy Communities , founded in 1994 by Patrick Malloy, builds new homes in Metro Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia. To date, the builder has developed over 11,000 homesites and built 7,000 homes with a total of more than $4 billion in sales. Accolades include multiple mentions in the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Top 20 Homebuilder and numerous professionalism awards, including community of the year awards. Patrick Malloy Communities also received a 2022 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. For more information, visit www.pmcommunities.com or call 770-635-4090.

