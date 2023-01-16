1st Ever National Women and Families Against Registry Conference in Washington, DC
A groundbreaking set of events to take place in Washington DC March 2023
Our government rests in public opinion. Whoever can change public opinion, can change the government ”ARNOLD, MO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever a group of families from across the nation will convene in the Washington DC area for 'Team Work Makes the Dream Work' events. The families, allies, collaborating organizations, and a community of renowned speakers, trainers, researchers, and trailblazers will spend three days in March learning, meeting with Congressional representatives, and a vigil to bring awareness to the Smith v. Doe decision.
— Abraham Lincoln
Vicki Henry, President of Women Against Registry and the foundation said, "I was disappointed to learn of the horrendous impact on human beings across our nation prompted by an advertisement by a therapist in a 1982 Psychology Today magazine stating registrants would likely recidivate (re-offend) at 80% if they didn't take his therapy classes. Former Justice Kennedy and Chief Justice Roberts quoted that percentage. The author, Mr. Robert Longo in a Reason article has begun to clarify his mass-marketing intent and that he was appalled to learn that the US supreme court had relied on it as if it were fact, but the damage has been done and not corrected by those having that responsibility and power." The discovery of the debacle was the result of research by Professor Ira Ellman and Researcher Tara Ellman. (Ellman, Ira Mark and Ellman, Tara, 'Frightening and High': The Supreme Court’s Crucial Mistake About Sex Crime Statistics (September 16, 2015). Published at 30 Constitutional Commentary 495 (2015), Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=2616429 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.2616429)
We will learn about the dynamics of 'cocooning', the impact on those with autism and learning disabilities, reentry resources to include, jobs, possible places to live and the possible scrutiny from the public who have been groomed to believe the 80% instead of the real single digit recidivism rate.
Our Beliefs:
1. ALL children have the right to grow up in an environment that is safe from harm.
2. ALL families have the right to heal after pain.
3. The public deserves fair laws and policies that will achieve these goals.
4. Placing a person, and by association, an entire family on a registry is demonstrably ineffective at protecting women and children from harm; in fact, it does just the opposite.
5. Families, and in fact, entire communities are subjected to vulnerability, fear and divisive behavior when legislators pass reactive registry laws in the name of public safety. Numerous scientific studies have clearly indicated that registries do nothing more than perpetuate a false sense of security.
Scientific studies show that with appropriate treatment programs, a home, a job, and a stable, supportive environment most people on the registry will never re-offend.
Women Against Registry was formed after a breakout session during the 2011 RSOL conference. The premise was based on the belief that if change would come about it would be done by women!
Vicki Henry
WAR Family Foundation
+1 636-208-5949
