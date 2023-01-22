Foy Law Office Promotion of Top Lawyer Advances Legal Team Shakeup
Foy Law Office, PLLC, a regional real estate law firm headquartered in Nashua, NH, has promoted a senior attorney to be its new head of law firm operationsNASHUA, NH, USA, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foy Law Office, PLLC, a regional real estate law firm headquartered in Nashua, NH, has promoted a senior attorney to be its new head of law firm operations, building on the flurry of changes it has made within its firm this year.
Attorney Ivanna Boychuk previously joined the firm in 2020, where she oversaw post-closing and compliance. In her new role, Ivanna Boychuk will manage both the law firm and its affiliate, title company Sunset Settlement Company, LLC. She will report directly to Attorney Leonard W. Foy III, the firm’s chief executive.
Before joining Foy Law Office, PLLC, Ivanna Boychuk had been an associate attorney with The Black Law Group, LLC. She replaces Attorney Courtney J. Ball, who served as the firm’s Managing Attorney for less than a year, leaving in early March.
Said Attorney Leonard W. Foy III about the change: “The practice of law and the management of an elite firm require energy, unimpeachable integrity, sound personal and professional judgment and, above all, strict discipline. Ivanna Boychuk is the embodiment of these honorable traits and thus she is well qualified to manage our firm and to be its ambassador in dealing with clients, personnel, regulators, and members of the public. She is one of the most responsible and clear-thinking people that I know – which makes her perfect for this position. I wish her every bit of success in this new elevated role.”
Attorney Leonard W. Foy III began his legal career at the venerable California law firm of Diepenbrock Wulff Plant & Hannegan working in the litigation group, where he practiced with some of the most elite lawyers in the country. Later Attorney Foy established his own law firm and title company, conducting residential and commercial real estate transactions through New England. Attorney Foy is admitted and in good standing in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and California (inactive).
Attorney Foy is a Board Member of the New Hampshire Commercial Investment Board of Realtors.
Attorney Foy resides with his wife Julia and their five children in Amherst, New Hampshire.
