Assured Data Protection Receives 2022 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

HERNDON, Va. (PRWEB) January 15, 2023

Assured Data Protection, the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named them as a 2022 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner, presented by TMC's Cloud Computing Magazine.

The Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award recognizes technologies and vendors that have built cloud solutions that empower businesses small or large to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions, minimizing lost business opportunities.

"We're delighted to receive this award and proud of the whole team for their continued hard work delivering exceptional service to our customers," said Stacy Hayes, Co-Founder and EVP, Americas at Assured Data Protection. "We excel at offering backup, disaster recovery and business continuity solutions as a service to enterprises of all size. This is another amazing recognition of the excellent support we deliver to our customers through our skilled and knowledgeable workforce."

Assured Data Protection is the largest and oldest Rubrik MSP (Managed Service Provider) and the first MSP to receive official Rubrik Authorized Support Partner (RASP) accreditation. The company works directly with customers, MSPs and the reseller community to ensure that businesses can protect and recover their critical data and operations in the event of outages, natural disasters, ransomware, and cyber-attacks.

Assured Data Protection customers receive a fully managed Rubrik service from design and implementation through to recovery and daily proactive support. Customers span a wide range of commercial segments, including; financial services, legal, pharmaceuticals and the public sector. Assured Data Protection manages 400+ customer sites in more than 40 countries.

"Recognizing excellence in the advancement of cloud computing technologies, Cloud Computing magazine is proud to announce Assured Data Protection as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Assured Data Protection is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

