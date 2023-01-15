New Product: Revolutionary Ten-Second Test for Early Detection of Periodontal Disease in Dogs, Cats

OraStripdx Now Available Worldwide for Veterinary Practices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) January 15, 2023

PDX BIOTECH LLC today announced the official launch of OraStripdx, a revolutionary rapid test that can detect active periodontal disease in dogs and cats in ten seconds, with no anesthesia or sedation required. Each easy-to-use test strip changes color based on the concentration of thiols in the patient's oral fluid. When a veterinarian or veterinary technician glides OraStripdx along the gumline of a dog or cat, thiols in the oral fluid will cause the test strip to change color, with the concentration of thiols reflecting periodontal disease activity.

"Periodontal disease is an invisible infection that causes needless suffering for millions of dogs and cats, so being able to test it this quickly and find it in its earliest stages is a major advantage to pet owners and their healthcare providers," said John Beran, CEO of PDX BIOTECH, the parent company of OraStipdx. "In addition to periodontal disease itself causing pain, early detection can also serve as a warning sign of more serious disease."

The performance of OraStripdx has been documented in peer-reviewed studies published in journals such as the Journal of the American Animal Hospital Association, the Journal of Veterinary Science & Technology and the Canadian Veterinary Journal. PDX BIOTECH has obtained five patents, and more than 250,000 tests have already been shipped to veterinary practices around the world.

The Science Behind OraStripdx

Approximately 85% of dogs and cats have periodontal disease. This chronic and progressive disease impacting multiple organ systems develops in the gingival sulcus, an anatomic compartment between the tooth and gum that cannot be visualized in the awake patient. PDX BIOTECH has developed technology to detect the development of disease where it cannot be directly visualized.

In dogs, cats, and even humans, the concentration of thiols in oral fluid is directly related to periodontal disease activity. Thiols, also called "volatile sulfur compounds" or VSCs, are structurally similar to alcohols but have a sulfur atom in place of an oxygen atom. In periodontal disease, the gingival sulcus becomes anaerobic as it deepens into a periodontal pocket. Each periodontal pocket harbors millions of pathogens. The most prominent of these pathogens are anaerobic bacteria that produce thiols as end-products of their metabolism. These pathogens degrade gingival tissue and alveolar bone, leading to loss of tooth attachment and, ultimately, cardiovascular, renal and hepatic sequelae.

The OraStripdx test strip is pre-treated with a thiol detection reagent. After the strip is glided along the maxillary gingival margin of a canine or feline patient, its color will reflect the concentration of thiols in the patient's oral fluid. No color change means no detectable thiols and no active periodontal disease. Any color change reflects periodontal disease activity. The more intense the color, the higher the concentration of thiols, and the greater the periodontal disease. These visual results are easy for veterinary professionals to interpret and easy for clients to understand.

Advantages of Early Detection

Early detection of any disease can help prevent pain and suffering, as well as further progression of the condition. In peer-reviewed studies, OraStripdx was found to be significantly more effective than the visual awake exam in detecting active periodontal disease. This early detection enables timely intervention to prevent disease progression which may otherwise lead to tooth and bone loss as well as debilitating and life-threatening co-morbidities including cardiovascular, renal, and hepatic sequelae.

Early detection with OraStripdx also increases client compliance with veterinarian recommendations. In one peer-reviewed study, published in the Journal of Veterinary Science & Technology, routine use of the test in every wellness examination led to the following increases in client compliance with veterinarian recommendations:



54% for professional cleaning under anesthesia

57% for dental radiology

80% for dental home care products.

Studies and scientific information about OraStripdx are available on the product's website, orastripdx.com. Veterinary practices can purchase OraStripdx directly from the website.

# # #

About OraStripdx and PDX BIOTECH (orastripdx.com)

Manufactured in the U.S., OraStripdx is the premier product developed and produced by PDX BIOTECH, a growth-stage biotechnology company based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company is comprised of a core team of seasoned scientists and business leaders having over a century of combined experience, as well as an advisory board of global thought-leader veterinary clinicians. With the launch of OraStripdx, PDX BIOTECH intends to contribute every day to the long-term health and wellness of pets and their families worldwide.

Media Contact

Beth Strautz

(773) 895-5387

beth@vaguspr.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_product_revolutionary_ten_second_test_for_early_detection_of_periodontal_disease_in_dogs_cats/prweb19110489.htm