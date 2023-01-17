Cooler Screens Announces Store-Wide Offering at NRF 2023, Expanding its Game-Changing Technology Beyond the Cooler Aisle
Cooler Screens is rolling out capabilities for end-caps, checkout lane coolers, pharmacy screens, and more-unlocking new opportunities for retailers and brandsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooler Screens, the world’s largest in-store digital media platform for retail, today announced at NRF 2023 the expansion of its technology beyond cooler aisle refrigerator doors. With the announcement, Cooler Screens will be available in additional areas of the store as part of the company's efforts to revolutionize the brick-and-mortar shopping experience. This will accelerate digital transformation for retailers, providing new opportunities for growth through the digitization of in-store media, while giving brands more chances to connect with customers through targeted and relevant advertising. It also improves the consumer experience in additional areas of the store, delivering the retail experience shoppers want and deserve.
Cooler Screens transforms retail surfaces into digital, IoT-enabled smart screens, delivering the first digital media and merchandising platform for brick-and-mortar retail. Cooler Screens has grown rapidly and gained unprecedented support from the world's leading retailers and brands, including Kroger, Walgreens , Circle K, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Edgewell, and The Kraft Heinz Company , with nearly 100 million viewers per month across 10,000 screens nationwide – and forecasted to grow to more than 200 million viewers per month in 2023. With Cooler Screens, retailers can improve their in-store customer experience while modernizing their stores and increasing same store sales. Brands can connect with shoppers at their moment of decision and increase sales and brand equity simultaneously.
With the launch, the company’s digital media, merchandising and advertising platform is now a “One Store, One Platform” offering – and can be integrated by retailers – and activated by brands and marketers – across cooler doors, end-caps, checkout lane coolers, pharmacy screens, and more. From grocery retailers to pharma retailers, Cooler Screens is already in discussions with multiple retailers to integrate the store-wide technology into their locations.
"We are excited to announce this game-changing expansion at NRF 2023," said Arsen Avakian, Founder and CEO of Cooler Screens. " Our mission is to improve the consumer experience in-store and, by expanding beyond the cooler aisle into other areas of the store, we continue to deliver for consumers, retailers and brands. We are creating an integrated solution across the brick-and-mortar environment, fundamentally transforming the in-store experience."
The launch furthers Cooler Screens’ One Store, One Platform vision in delivering a single connected platform for in-store media and merchandising for retailers and brands which is seamlessly integrated into the retail environment. Using edge computing and data and analytics, it offers retailers and brands insight into shopper behavior to create and optimize real-time engagements and activations and deliver a cohesive and more personalized in-store customer experience.
Cooler Screens is showcasing its innovative technology capabilities at the 2023 National Retail Federation's annual conference and expo (NRF), the world's largest retail trade show, between January 14-17 in New York City. Those attending NRF and interested in learning more about Cooler Screens new offering can visit the company In the Microsoft booth #4503.
