Cooler Screens Names Grant Steadman Chief Customer Officer
Dunnhumby's Former President of North America joins Cooler Screens to lead customer success, bringing impressive leadership to the companyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooler Screens, the world’s largest in-store digital retail platform, today announced the appointment of Grant Steadman to Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In his role, Steadman will lead and expand Cooler Screens’ customer success, professional services and support teams to maximize value for its retailer customers as Cooler Screens sees accelerated growth and momentum.
Cooler Screens transforms retail surfaces into digital, IoT enabled smart screens, delivering the first and largest digital media and merchandising platform for brick-and-mortar retail. Cooler Screens has grown rapidly and partnered with some of the world's leading brands and retailers, with nearly 100 million viewers per month across 10,000 screens nationwide, forecasted to reach more than 200 million per month in 2023.
Steadman has a strong background of successful partnership with retailers, with over 20 years of industry experience. He spent close to 16 years at global customer data science company. Dunnhumby where he led engagements in 22 countries, with retailers including Shell, Meijer, Shop-Rite and Rite Aid. He most recently served as President of North America, leading cross-functional teams to deliver customer-centric, data-driven transformations in retailers' category management, merchandising, marketing, and retail media.
"Cooler Screens is revolutionizing the in-store experience by bringing together commerce, context and content,” said Steadman. “With a data driven approach to customer experience and my deep expertise in consumer-centric strategies, I look forward to aiding our retail partners in their efforts to create and connect the omnichannel consumer journey, drive sales, and transform the in-store experience.”
Steadman will be meeting with Cooler Screens clients and customers at NRF 2023, in New York City, between January 14-17. Cooler Screens will be showcased in the Microsoft booth #4503.
Steadman's appointment is the latest in a series of key leadership hires for Cooler Screens as it continues to experience impressive growth. The company recently announced the appointments of Artem Lavrinovich as Chief Data & Product Officer and Lindell Bennett as Chief Revenue Officer, both of whom previously held executive positions at Amazon.
About Cooler Screens
Cooler Screens is creating the world’s largest in-store digital media and merchandising platform for retail. We transform retail surfaces into digital IoT smart screens that deliver in-store retail media and merchandising for the ultimate consumer experience. With 90% of food, beverage and health category purchases still taking place in physical stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve consumer experiences and allow brands to drive sales and build brand equity by connecting with consumers at the first moment of truth. Retail partners span grocery, drug and convenience stores, including Walgreens, Kroger, Circle K, Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas and Parkland. For more information, please visit coolerscreens.com.
