Software Developement and Web Design Company Launches UUX.co, a Subscription-Based Unlimited UX and Graphic Design Service

SEATTLE (PRWEB) January 15, 2023

Software development and web design company, DEV.co, is pleased to announce the launch of new website and design service, UUX.co, offering unlimited UX and graphic design services for a monthly subscription. UUX.co is an innovative service that helps businesses create beautiful user experiences with the help of professional designers without breaking the bank.

With access to unlimited design requests and no project limits, companies can get their projects done quickly and efficiently with UUX.co's team of talented professionals. The subscription-based model makes it easy for businesses to budget for their graphic design needs on an ongoing basis, ensuring they always have access to high-quality designs when they need them most.

Nate Nead, the founder and CEO of DEV.co, is excited to present UUX.co to the world: "We are thrilled to launch our new website, UUX.co, and provide businesses with an affordable subscription-based service for their UX and graphic design needs. Our team of professional designers ensures that companies will get high-quality designs in a timely manner without having to worry about project limits or additional charges."

Businesses will have access to design templates, unlimited revisions, and direct customer support with their UUX.co subscription. With their membership, they can also take advantage of free consultation sessions with experienced designers to get feedback on their projects.

With their UUX.co membership, businesses can access all of the latest design trends in the UX and graphic design industry, as well as a library of design templates created by experienced designers. The website also offers an easy-to-use project management system that enables users to track progress and make changes on their projects in real time. Additionally, businesses can access discounts on other services provided by DEV.co.

UUX.co is the perfect solution for businesses looking to get top-notch designs without spending a fortune. With their subscription, businesses can save time and money while still having access to high-quality designs with unlimited revisions when they need it most.

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a software development and web design company with offices in Washington, Texas, Arkansas, Florida and India. The he software development arm has grown to provide custom websites, mobile applications, and UX/UI design solutions for businesses of all sizes. With their new UUX.co subscription-based service, DEV.co continues to be an innovator in the software development and web design space.

About Marketer.co

DEV.co was founded by Marketer.co, the parent company of SEO.co. Originally founded in 2010 as a link building agency for SEO, the company has since evolved to become an industry leader in SEO and content marketing. They continue to provide innovative solutions for businesses that are looking to maximize their online visibility and boost their search engine rankings.

