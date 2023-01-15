Find the History of Personalised Number Plates with the New CarReg Online Number Plate Checker
A new CarReg online tool enables drivers to check the history of their cherished number plate or one they might be looking to purchase.WOLVERHAMPTON, WEST MIDS, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarReg has announced the launch of an online number plate checking tool that enables customers and visitors to the CarReg website to find out when and where a personalised UK number plate was first issued. Drivers might want this information out of curiosity, or because they’re looking for an historic plate from a specific area of the UK.
Number plates were first issued by councils in the UK in late 1903 and early 1904, with the very first registrations consisting of one or two letters and a single digit number. As car ownership grew, the number of characters increased. Up to 1962, UK registration numbers were dateless, but from 1963 number plates have been issued in several different formats with a date identifier.
People soon realised that certain combinations of letters and numbers could be made to look like words. After the DVLA began making current and past number plates available for sale to the public in 1989, the personalised number plate industry has seen a huge growth in popularity as motorists seek to add a unique touch to their cars.
The CarReg Number Plate Checker database was built up using data compiled by Noel Woodall and Brian Heaton for their book, Where’s it from? When was it issued? It features almost 90,000 number and letter combinations. Woodall created the word 'auto-numerology' for the study of car registration numbers, as well as 'autonumerogist' for a number plate enthusiast.
CarReg CEO, Jason Wilkes, said, “We’re often asked where or when a certain number plate was first issued. Now, with the help of our Number Plate Checker, that information is available at your fingertips.”
About CarReg
Established in 1988, CarReg specialises in the buying and selling of personalised and private number plates. Started as one man’s dream, the company has developed into a well-established and respected, family-run business with modern offices conveniently located throughout the UK. The owners and their dedicated team pride themselves on providing customers with a first-class and efficient service.
The CarReg head office is located close to Wolverhampton in the West Midlands. The business has also recently opened regional offices in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Swansea, Manchester, Bournemouth, Bath and Windsor. Visits are by appointment only to ensure a personalised and professional service. Contact CarReg today.
