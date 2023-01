AZERBAIJAN, January 15 - President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

During the conversation, the presidents hailed the current state of Azerbaijan-Germany relations...

13 January 2023, 19:45