On December 24, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Prime Minister of Georgia congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wishing him new successes in his presidential duties and robust health.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, the parties emphasized that bilateral relations, based on the principles of friendship and good-neighborliness, are successfully developing, and exchanged