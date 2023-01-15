Dr. Jerriann J. Taber Teaches Us the Easiest Way To Heal With Her Book "The Rapid Healing Technique: Book I"

While there are many roads that lead to Rome, it is most efficient to take the easy one. This is the idea Dr. Jerriann J. Taber suggests in her book, “The Rapid Healing Technique Book I: Tools For Transformation,” where one will be able to learn the tools for transformation and use them to achieve a life devoid of negativity. Most everyone has some type of negativity in daily life. This book teaches how to clear them as you move through life.

Since 1971, Dr. Jerriann J. Taber has been in the healing arts and has worked with many people suffering from all sorts of vision problems. The impeccable training, she received from the Bates-Corbett Method of Vision Training, based on the principles of ophthalmologist Dr. Wm. H. Bates— has made it easier for her to navigate the road towards healing. As a healer, teacher, and hypnotherapist, Dr. Taber is truly a multifaceted therapist. With innovations and creativity of her own, she developed what is called, “The Rapid Healing Technique.”

Her book is generally for those who are on the spiritual path or those who are looking to heal themselves. It aims to help us avoid repressing our emotions, constructively getting rid of those negative emotions, and replacing them with love. Whether it is fear, anger, or pain, any of these emotions can and will hinder us from evolving spiritually, mentally, and emotionally. They can have a negative effect in our daily lives. Thus, “The Rapid Healing Technique: Tools For Transformation” is a relevant book teaching us to identify the root causes of our emotions and how to easily clear, release them and turn them into love.

If followed and applied correctly, this book might just become your new best friend.

