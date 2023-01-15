Hickey Hack CEO Sven Patzer Slams Major Cosmetic Companies for Using Parabens
We would prefer to profit less if it means our customers are satisfied”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sven Patzer, the CEO of Hickey Hack, has come out swinging against major cosmetic brands that continue using preservative paraben in their products. Patzer calls parabens "just as deadly as fentanyl" and warns consumers to avoid any product that contains them. Parabens have been linked to cancer, reproductive issues, and other health problems, yet they remain a common ingredient in cosmetics and skincare products. With more people becoming aware of the dangers of parabens, Hickey Hack is leading the charge to get these harmful chemicals out of our beauty products for good.
— Sven Patzer
Parabens are a class of preservatives used in cosmetics and skincare products. While they effectively preserve your products, they come with several potential health risks that cannot be ignored. Here is a comprehensive look at the dangers of parabens and how the brand "Hickey Hack" avoids using them.
What Are the Dangers of Parabens?
Parabens can cause skin irritation, hormone disruption, and even cancer. They work by stopping bacteria growth in certain products; however, they also penetrate the skin and can enter the body through inhalation or absorption. Long-term exposure to parabens has been linked to various serious health issues, including reproductive problems, hormonal disruption, cancerous tumors, and an increased risk for Alzheimer's. For these reasons alone, it is important to avoid them.
How Does Hickey Hack Avoid Parabens?
Hickey Hack understands that their customers deserve skincare products free from potentially dangerous chemicals like parabens. The company has committed to never using parabens in any of our products. Parabens may be an effective preservative, but they come with several potential health risks that cannot be ignored. "We would prefer to profit less if it means our customers are satisfied," says Patzer.
Patzer Ensures His Newest Brand Will Avoid Parabens
Sven says the "Bro Camo" team took great care when developing their concealer line to ensure that it was safe for all skin types and free from any potentially harmful ingredients. They did extensive research on the different types of ingredients available on the market and wanted to ensure that their products only included ingredients that were beneficial for people’s skin health.
This led them to decide not to include any type of paraben in their formula, as they wanted something free from any potential harm or side effects. By creating a product free from parabens, Bro Camo ensures that users will get maximum results without having to worry about any potential damage or irritation caused by using their product. The Bro Camo men's concealer line will have a completely separate website from hickeyhack.com, and its domain is brocamo.com. Bro Camo will come in shades for all skin types and is designed for only the most dominant alpha males. Bro Camo anticipates launching soon but is not available for sale or preorder currently. It is nice to see that Sven always has the best interest of his customers in mind.
Sven Patzer
Sven Patzer
sales@brocamo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Other