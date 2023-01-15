Berlin Barracks - Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3000291

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/14/23, 0321 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 7868 US RT 2, Marshfield

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry with patches of black ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Youthful Offender

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

VICTIM: Four juveniles

AGE: 15, 12, and two 13

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield and Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of 7868 US RT 2, in Marshfield for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, all occupants had left the scene. The passengers were located at a residence in Plainfield. Three of the passengers were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. The operator was not located until early evening. The operator was issued a juvenile citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Family Division.

COURT DATE / TIME:

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Family Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648