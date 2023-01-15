Berlin Barracks - Leaving the Scene of an Accident
CASE#: 23A3000291
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/14/23, 0321 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 7868 US RT 2, Marshfield
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry with patches of black ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Youthful Offender
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a
VICTIM: Four juveniles
AGE: 15, 12, and two 13
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield and Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of 7868 US RT 2, in Marshfield for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, all occupants had left the scene. The passengers were located at a residence in Plainfield. Three of the passengers were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. The operator was not located until early evening. The operator was issued a juvenile citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Family Division.
COURT DATE / TIME:
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Family Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
