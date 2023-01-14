Holmes Glorioso Home Group of eXp Realty Celebrates Third Anniversary

On January 9, 2023 Maryland real estate team Holmes Glorioso Home Group of eXp Realty (HG Home Group) celebrated its third anniversary.

BALTIMORE, Md., Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 9, 2023 Maryland real estate team Holmes Glorioso Home Group of eXp Realty (HG Home Group) celebrated its third anniversary.

Three years ago, HG Home Group officially launched as a new Maryland real estate team with realtors Kim Lally Holmes and Angela Glorioso at the helm. Kim and Angela, each with several years of real estate experience already under their belts, dreamed of making an impact and providing human-centric real estate experiences infused with authenticity, integrity and enthusiasm.

What started as a team of two grew to three, then four, and has now grown into a team of nine. Currently, the team includes realtors Carleigh Miller, Marianne Mehrer and Julia Garrison Brown, along with Director of Operations Autumn Rose, Transaction Coordinator Maggie Calhoun, Stager Sierra Fath, and Errand Runner Sarah Hook.

The team is now licensed to sell real estate in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Our agents also travel to the Maryland Eastern Shore and Maryland and Delaware beaches, helping many clients purchase their dream beach homes in Ocean City, Md., Bethany Beach, De., and more.

In the past three years the team has:

Closed 395 transactions in Maryland , Pennsylvania and Delaware , helping clients buy, sell, rent and invest in real estate.

, and , helping clients buy, sell, rent and invest in real estate. Donated approximately $30,000 to charity and participated in countless volunteer and charitable initiatives, working with Ulman Foundation, Love and Lunches, The Zachary T. Paff Foundation, Maryland Chapter of The TEARS Foundation and many more.

to charity and participated in countless volunteer and charitable initiatives, working with Ulman Foundation, Love and Lunches, The Zachary T. Paff Foundation, Maryland Chapter of The TEARS Foundation and many more. Made a charitable donation on behalf of clients for each transaction, allowing each clients the opportunity to choose from the following charities: Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland , Catch A Lift Fund, Johns Hopkins Children's Center, Ulman Foundation and The Zachary T. Paff Foundation.

, Catch A Lift Fund, Johns Hopkins Children's Center, and The Zachary T. Paff Foundation. Opened an office right on the Square in the heart of Baltimore's Canton neighborhood, joining the Canton Community Association.

HG Home Group's Baltimore property management business, One Eyed Jack Property Management, has also grown from managing 11 properties to 54 properties.

The team is looking forward to helping more clients buy, sell, rent and invest in real estate in 2023 and beyond.

About Holmes Glorioso Home Group

Holmes Glorioso Home Group was founded by realtors Kim Lally Holmes and Angela Glorioso in 2020. Together, Holmes Glorioso Home Group has more than 25 years of experience in real estate, and Kim and Angela have helped more than 900 people buy, sell and invest.

Holmes Glorioso Home Group serves the Baltimore Metro region from Pennsylvania to the Eastern Shore, as well as southern Pennsylvania. The team is a one-stop-shop for all things real estate, providing expert guidance and unparalleled client service to sellers, buyers, renters, and investors.

Holmes Glorioso Home Group exclusively partners with One Eyed Jack Property Management to provide our clients with expert property management services.

Media Contact

Autumn Rose, Holmes Glorioso Home Group of eXp Realty, 1 4103439603, autumn@hghomegroup.com

SOURCE Holmes Glorioso Home Group of eXp Realty