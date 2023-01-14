Submit Release
News Search

There were 266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,589 in the last 365 days.

Strategy5000 Announces Copy Trading Account for Investors

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2023) - Strategy5000, a leading provider of investment management services, is proud to announce the launch of its copy trading account for investors. The new account allows investors to copy the trades of top performing traders, reducing the time and effort required to manage their own investments.

The copy trading account is designed for both novice and experienced investors, providing them with a simple and efficient way to access the financial markets. The account is fully customizable, allowing investors to select the traders they want to copy, and set their own risk tolerance levels.

The account also offers a variety of tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions, including real-time market data, analytics, and educational materials. Additionally, the account is fully transparent, providing investors with a clear view of all trades made by the traders they are copying.

"We are thrilled to offer our clients this new and innovative way to invest," said John Richards, CEO of Strategy5000. "Copy trading is a great way for investors to access the financial markets without the need for extensive market knowledge or experience."

The copy trading account is now available to all Strategy5000 clients. To learn more about the account and start copying trades today, visit the company's website at www.strategy5000.com.

Contact:

John Richards
CEO, Strategy5000
+447417468697
www.strategy5000.com
info@strategy5000.com

This press release is intended for informational purposes only. The information contained herein is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151356

You just read:

Strategy5000 Announces Copy Trading Account for Investors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.