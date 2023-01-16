THE GIFT - BLACK HISTORY MONTH
As we celebrate contributions to American Culture by people of African American Descent, let's remember the gifts.
Plant a seed of thought to Provoke the Action of Change!”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A True Story is a Gift that keeps on Giving.
— Rev. Dr. L.E. Bennett
As we celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday remembering his contributions of service, and Black History Month, it is a time to reflect on our accounts and relationships with our fellow man. ALL our histories matter! The good, the bad, and the ugly. No country is blemish free. People are emotionally and mentally handicapped without complete knowledge of who they are as a people or our origins. History is for every day, 24/7. The question is, how will one move forward in life with the information?
Now is the perfect time for planning. As Black History Month nears, avid readers love learning all they can about those who helped shape the world. No one person, one ethnicity nor one culture achieved the milestones that brought the world and nation to this point—it took many.
In the 1950s and 1960s, the war against racism and inequality raged in America with fire, pain, and death. Rev. Dr. L.E. Bennett furthered his activity past the voting booth in civil rights, spurred by the in-person speech from John F. Kennedy (J.F.K.) in front of the Alamo on September 12, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas. Through many trials, he fought systemic bigotry and successfully integrated the business behemoth of Southwestern Bell/ AT&T—putting his life and his family at risk. Bennett became president of the then Colored People's Union negotiating for positions about janitorial.
Civil and social justice works earned him a Political Education Award from Former President Roy Wilkins of the NAACP, a Wall of Tolerance Certificate signed by Ms. Rosa Parks, a letter from Former President Bill Clinton, a commendation from Former Senator Ruth Jones McClendon, and more. Yet, after being chased out-of-town and saving his own life, he couldn't achieve equality for his ten-year old daughter whose principle denied participation in a local Spelling Bee because of the color of her skin.
An Update: Due to delays of antiquities package and shipping of artifacts, the Bullock Museum of Texas History in Austin, TX, will have a delay on the exhibit opening to shine light on Bennett's service as the first black hired to management level positions. The opening will be April 2023. It will comprise awards, letters, photos, and his 1960 era typewriter on which numerous union letters were typed. Also, his Martin Luther King speech that was delivered for the local Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Everyone should strive to learn all an individual can to enrich lives. Exclusion has never and will never work for any extended period. Bright stars existed to shine a light in the dark, illuminating the corners. To ignore such truths is not a sign of strength but rather weakness and an action of fear. Let’s start here!
Even our famous leaders stood on the shoulders of many others who were like tentacles extending out to accomplish the same goals. An African proverb says that until the lions tell their own story, tales of hunting will always glorify the hunter. The life stories need to be told or lost.
The recently released book, Jewel of the South, a civil rights biography of Rev. Dr. L.E. Bennett shows a full of public and inner turmoil for the leader.
In a January 11th interview with Dr. E. Faye Williams (www.DrEFayeWilliams.com) of the author for Jewel of the South can be heard on Wake Up & Stay Woke Show. It can be heard on //wpfwfm.org/radio. The author, Sharon Bennett, spoke on both fond and painful memories of the leader during the movement. Scroll down to archived shows, look for wake up on Wednesday Jan. 11th at 10am. Slide the dial over by 30 minutes.
More great news! Bennett's daughter recently completed a video interview about the leader's civil rights battle for integration with the San Antonio African American Cultural Museum of Arts in San Antonio, TX. Becoming part of the cities history with this video archive loaded with photos and a story plaque placed on the walls.
