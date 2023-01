Secret Room Events honoring the 2023 Celebrity Pre-Grammy Award Nominees Style Lounge Celebrity Award Event luxury celebrity gift suite

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secret Room Events honoring the 2023 Celebrity Pre-Grammy Award Nominees Style Lounge Celebrity Award Event luxury celebrity gift suite will take place at Petersen Automotive Museum ROOFTOP.

Date: Friday February 3rd 2023 'one day only'
Time: 11am - 5pm

Secret Room Events is proud to sponsor this year's event. Guests lucky enough to score an invite to experience this lavish event at the Petersen Museum with so many amazing brands.

Amazing co-sponsors this year are the following: Lifeboost Coffee, Retuned Jewelry, & SJW Cosmetics LLC

Also on hand, Beverly Hills Tennis Academy, will be giving free tennis gift certificates to the Secret Room Events Pre-Nominees and media lounge.

RASTA/taco/rita/cantina will be serving Margarita's as well as BAO'JITO Rasta RIta Margaritas and Beverage Catering.

LuxeFair.com Magazine is an Affluent Lifestyle Guide in Los Angeles.

The following sponsors will be on hand to gift their amazing brands:
SJW Cosmetics LLC
Lifeboost Coffee
Retuned Jewelry
coop & spree
Afi Briant
Phantomasy
Outtergoddess
EPICO DESIGNS
5 Circle skin care
Freestyle photo & Imaging supplies
Skin Prophecy / Pet Prophecy
Anecdote Naturals
Upleatherdesigns
Be A Heart
HOMME products
Peach X Pearl Co.
Third eye buy Ethereal Aesthetics
Cheeterz club - Eyewear
Mikel Kristi skincare
Hidden Riches Men's Skincare
Cakestry Cosmetics
Wrapped Clothing
The Beauty Assassin Cosmetics
RADAZZ Apparel
Candles by Adisa
Molly Bz Gourmet Cookies
Naté Hair Care
The De La Cruz Collection
Moss and palm
Smart Dog Ball
ForLove Bridal

When all guests leave, they will be given a huge bag filled with these wonderful items below from our gift bags sponsors, in Large SJW Cosmetics canvas bags:
Pomp & Sass Turkish cotton towels
Brown books Publishing Group
The Couture Cushion Ltd
Blessed Hex candle company
Crisilyне
The Wandering Jewel
The Pearl Ladie
Mochidoki, Premium Mochi Ice cream
Lavender And Water
Historically modern Designs
Of the Earth creations
Build to blossom
DuxStyle
Boot Roxy
NH ALRABIAH
LAKOETA
Armoured THREADS
Ancient Rituals Cosmetics
Global Teas, LLC
Honey play Box
Solistial Jewelry
JP Beautiful Jewels
J Chrishay . LLC
PackIt
AQUA REE Inc
LUMIFY redness reliever eye drops
STR8CRON CLOTHING APPAREL
Ink Defense4U by Schells
Michel Leng -D & Co . International
GINA GANT PEARLS
Midnight Moon Moonshine
Ice cream papers
Waxaholic Body waxing. LLC
WW Galleria
Sipsafe drinking buddy
VAHDAM India
Tatiyana Collections
Sweet Grass Essentials
Warriorenics
Rinnovare skincare, LLC
Amazfit
Clayton golf
Quarbar
Jillian Leigh Jewelry
PoppinLove
Gold star laces
Kindred & crew by Erika Alexandra

ABOUT SECRET ROOM EVENTS:
Date: Friday February 3rd 2023 'one day only'
Time: 11am - 5pm
Location: Petersen Automotive Museum ROOFTOP
Address: 6060 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles CA 90036

Secret Room Events produces exclusive gift lounges and gift bags surrounding major awards shows. Secret Room Events was voted top gift suite by Huffington Post, featured in the LA Times, Washington Post, Access Hollywood, E!, OK!, HGTV, Frontdoor.com and many more.

Please contact Rita Branch rita(at)secretroomevents.com for more information.

Media Contact: Rita Branch, secret room events, rsvp(at)secretroomevents.com

Secret Room Events is not affiliated with the national academy of recording arts & sciences.