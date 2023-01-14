Writer/Director Antoine Allen Takes His All-Star Cast to ALLBLK
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three years following the release of "Lola," Writer/Director Antoine Allen of Antoine Allen Films finalizes the premiere date from end of January 2023 to April 1 for "Lola 2;" a follow-up piece to add to his female-boxing franchise. This round, Allen's release comes under a new video on demand streaming platform, ALLBLK; a Black-owned, subscription-based service.
Antoine Allen of Antoine Allen Films honored by female group - womenofcolorfilmmakers with the 2022 Legacy Award
Thankful of the acquisition, Allen attributes the positive experience to the network's management and development team, saying "I just love how Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love run ALLBLK with their incredible staff."
Partnering with Producer Monica Floyd of True Vision Media Group, who trusted and allowed Allen to tell his story for "Lola 2" with "no restrictions," Allen states both he and his business partner "are happy that we found an incredible home at ALLBLK." He continues, "Thank you so much, Brett Dismuke and the entire ALLBLK team."
The partnership, negotiated by a final business partner of Allen (Rob Johnson of Homestead Entertainment), guarantees viewers an evolved experience and production. Allen says, "Lola" is a franchise; so in each film, you will see growth in every aspect of the movie. I am going to take the auditions on an emotional roller coaster ride."
His all-star cast brings together acting legends and greats, in addition to high-profile figures in sports-and-pop culture, such as Taja V. Simpson (Tyler Perry's The Oval), Elise Neal (Hustle & Flow, Money Talks), Tamala Jones (What Men Want, Blue Streak), Torrei Hart (On Ten, Turnt) Jackie Long (ATL, Games People Play), Rapper DreamDoll, Young Money Entertainment’s Karen Civil and the number one female Professional Boxer in the world and Mixed Martial Artist Claressa Shields. Allen prides himself specifically on his main character selection; a brown-skinned, Black woman, stating "I want to produce movies for people that look like me."
Leading up to the April 1 rollout, Allen plans to host premieres set for Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, saying "I have not had a movie premiere for one of my films since Covid, so I am excited to see the beautiful people that are going to show up."
Owing it all to God, Allen feels "blessed" with what he says is an "incredible talent to tell this story." His hope is for consumers and viewers to take away the inspiration to "bet on themselves and know they are enough."
Those looking for empowerment and a film on perseverance can access "Lola 2" on April 1 at www.allblk.tv with a free trial for first-time users or $5.99 per month for subscribers.
