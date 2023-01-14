Governor urges FEMA to ensure New Mexicans are made whole through Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Saturday that the Office of the Governor has filed her comments to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regarding the agency’s draft rules to govern the distribution of $3.95 billion in direct federal aid through the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act.

“The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act is intended to make individuals and communities whole after catastrophic losses from these federally-caused wildfires, and it is the State of New Mexico’s priority that that intent be fully realized,” Gov. Lujan Grisham writes in the letter. “…It is my hope that our recommendations are incorporated into the Final Rule and can serve as the starting point for a strong and active partnership that ensures the timely delivery of resources that the New Mexicans impacted by these fires deserve.

In the letter, the state urges FEMA to consider the unique attributes and cultural values of the communities of northern New Mexico in the distribution of resources with the overarching goal of making every affected New Mexican whole.

The full text of the letter can be found here.