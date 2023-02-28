5 Books To Celebrate Autism Acceptance Month
These five best-selling, award-winning books celebrate neurodiversity, disability, and autism acceptance.UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Acceptance Month is coming up! These five best-selling, award-winning books celebrate neurodiversity, disability, and autism acceptance.
1) The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
The Kiss Quotient is #1 on Goodreads list "TikTok Made Me Buy It". This romantic comedy hasn't left the best-seller's lists since it was published in 2018.
"This is such a fun read and it's also quite original and sexy and sensitive."
- New York Times bestselling author Roxane Gay
"Hoang's writing bursts from the page."
- Buzzfeed
2) Fearlessly Different by Mickey Rowe
Mickey Rowe went from special education to Broadway's biggest stage as an autistic and legally blind person. This book mixes powerful storytelling following a coming-of-age journey with narrative journalism about autism and disability. And the reviews speak for themselves.
"An immensely inspiring debut . . . powerfully renders what it’s like to live life to the fullest."
- Publishers Weekly Starred Review
"Mickey Rowe’s Fearlessly Different is fascinating, educating, elucidating, and sometimes enraging. It is inspirational and eye-opening. It is insightful and, hopefully, inciting — a call for action, for necessary and overdue change, for a vital, urgent reframing and rethinking of disability. But mostly, Fearlessly Different is a very good story — several of them, in fact — of resilience and courage and the strength and power of being two things: different and who you are."
- New York Times bestselling, award-winning author, and Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick, Laurie Frankel
“A gift to be cherished.”
- The Seattle Times
"Author/narrator Mickey Rowe delivers a fierce and vivacious performance in this audiobook about his arduous and triumphant journey ... His talent as an actor makes for a dramatic audiobook full of wit and charm, with perfect moments of humor in some sections, and bold authenticity in other, more somber, segments. A powerful and important story with something for everyone."
- Audio Files Magazine Earphones Award Winner
“Mickey is the definition of a ‘trailblazer’, and blazes with such grace and effervescence, through the highs of success and rollercoaster of life he remains grounded and relatable. This book is personal, charming, important and touching. No matter one's lived experience it is incredibly pertinent.”
- Award-winning Disability Rights Activist, Forbes 30 under 30, Princes Diana Award Winner, and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation's Keely Cat-Wells
“Mickey Rowe is a gracious, wise, and yes, fearless guide as he enables us to experience the world as he does and more importantly, helps us to envision new possibilities. Mickey is not just an accomplished actor who can command a stage, he’s a thinker who can expand our understanding of “difference” and “normal”. He’s also a generous writer with a distinctive voice and the skill to make “Fearlessly Different” a deeply personal reading experience—like a good conversation with a smart and kind friend who has a lot to share.”
— Josephine Reed, National Endowment for the Arts
3) Odd Girl Out by Laura E. James
From childhood, Laura James knew she was different. She struggled to cope in a world that often made no sense to her, as though her brain had its own operating system. It wasn't until she reached her forties that she found out why: Suddenly and surprisingly, she was diagnosed with autism.
With a touching and searing honesty, Laura challenges everything we think we know about what it means to be autistic. Married with four children and a successful journalist, Laura examines the ways in which autism has shaped her career, her approach to motherhood, and her closest relationships. Laura's upbeat, witty writing offers new insight into the day-to-day struggles of living with autism, as her extreme attention to sensory detail -- a common aspect of her autism -- is fascinating to observe through her eyes.
As Laura grapples with defining her own identity, she also looks at the unique benefits neurodiversity can bring. Lyrical and lush, Odd Girl Out shows how being different doesn't mean being less and proves that it is never too late for any of us to find our rightful place in the world.
4) The Someday Birds by Sally J. Pla
Charlie’s perfectly ordinary life has been unraveling ever since his war journalist father was injured in Afghanistan.
When his father heads from California to Virginia for medical treatment, Charlie reluctantly travels cross-country with his boy-crazy sister, unruly brothers, and a mysterious new family friend. He decides that if he can spot all the birds that he and his father were hoping to see someday along the way, then everything might just turn out okay.
Debut author Sally J. Pla has written a tale that is equal parts madcap road trip, coming-of-age story for an autistic boy who feels he doesn’t understand the world, and an uplifting portrait of a family overcoming a crisis.
“Offering a mixture of suspense, mystery, tragedy and humor, Pla’s story captures both the literal and figurative meanings of journey.”
- Publishers Weekly
5) The Secret Life of a Black Aspie by Aanand Prahlad
Anand Prahlad was born on a former plantation in Virginia in 1954. This memoir, vividly internal, powerfully lyric, and brilliantly impressionistic, is his story.
For the first four years of his life, Prahlad didn’t speak. But his silence didn’t stop him from communicating—or communing—with the strange, numinous world he found around him. Ordinary household objects came to life; the spirits of long-dead slave children were his best friends. In his magical interior world, sensory experiences blurred, time disappeared, and memory was fluid. Ever so slowly, he emerged, learning to talk and evolving into an artist and educator. His journey takes readers across the United States during one of its most turbulent moments, and Prahlad experiences it all, from the heights of the Civil Rights Movement to West Coast hippie enclaves to a college town that continues to struggle with racism and its border state legacy.
Rooted in black folklore and cultural ambience.
