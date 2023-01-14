The 2022 Nigeria Construction Market Report

2022 Nigeria Construction Market Report ConstructAfrica Logo

AL MARYAH ISLAND, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nigerian construction market is valued at about US$39.5 billion. The sector's contribution to the country's economy stood at 9.56% and grew by 4.8% in the first quarter of 2022.

And with extensive natural resources, a high volume of young and cheap labor, a fast-growing consumer market, and immense investment opportunities in energy and infrastructure, the West African country will always be a target destination for many large economies.

Nigeria is the largest country in Africa by population and gross domestic product (GDP). The government at all levels is committed to infrastructure development, with the private sector actively responding to the call for partnership by the government. There is a huge advantage for early entrants as the urbanization rate grows.

The government looks to embark on 11,800 new projects and continue old ones. These projects, valued at over NGN3.6 trillion, would involve constructing schools, hospitals, roads, bridges, houses, energy, and telecommunication infrastructure.

Therefore, for global infrastructure investors thinking about entering the Nigerian construction industry, there's no better time.

