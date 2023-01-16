Submit Release
2023 New York Chinese Spring Festival Gala hosted by Golden Times International Foundation & Diana Gao

FLUSHING, NY, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Gary Kong on January 8th announced a pre-celebration for the year of the Rabbit was orchestrated. This large-scale 2023 New York Chinese Spring Festival Gala was staged at the Colden Auditorium, Queens College, hosted by the Golden Times International Foundation and Diana Gao.

The Chinese New Year is widely loved by the Chinese People in the Greater New York area. The Pandemic cannot stop people from interacting and enjoying performances even though it still affects some people’s work and life. The show is hosted by Golden Times International Culture. They are a very popular group & ticket sales were sold out four days prior to the gala. The show had 400+ performers. Some Artists, volunteers coming all the way from Boston, New Jersey, Connecticut to take part in this show. Some performers are very high-level professionals, including Suona master Guo, Yazhi, United States Nationals, Professional Latin champion 2022 & more.

Traditional Chinese's culture attracts people young & old with the youngest performer only 4 years old, and the oldest in his eighties. These wonderful performance received much applause and frequent screams from the packed audience. There were times, mellow fusion of Latin and folk dance was fused within a beautiful love story. The Chinese and Western collision between Suona and electro-acoustic band brought the whole show to its climax.

The Chief Director Diana Gao and her team successfully planed and directed this type of show 5 times in Colden Auditorium Queens college with the utmost professionalism. All of her shows are very successful, while the team has earned the respect amongst the Chinese community.

