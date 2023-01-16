Submit Release
AUSTRALIAN INSPIRED BRAND WATTLE CAFE LAUNCHING BLISS BITES AT THE NRF 2023 RETAILS BIG SHOW

Australian-inspired wellness brand Wattle Cafe, is participating in the Nation’s Top Consumer Products Expo, the NRF 2023 - Retails Big Show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Owned, Australian-inspired wellness brand known for creating food with simple whole ingredients, Wattle Cafe, is participating in the Nation’s Top Consumer Products Expo, the NRF 2023 - Retails Big Show.

From January 15-17, 2023, New York will be hosting its Premier Consumer Products event at the Javits Center and Wattle Cafe will be there to show case its new Clean and Conscious snack line. The culmination of years of effort brings together the incredible, whole ingredients sourced from throughout the US, with the clean eating approach of Australia. These snacks are made from simple recognisable whole ingredients. No sugar is added but instead sweetened with dates or organic maple syrup. No product has more than 8 ingredients so as to let each of the ingredients shine. What better way to show love than to feed others in a way that nurtures your body.

If ever in Murray Hill, please come by one of our cafes and enjoy some Australian inspired food and coffee with us. As a brand that takes inspiration from our founders Australian roots, our food is prepared from simple whole ingredients. The Wattle mission is to nurture, so have worked to create a menu that shines a light on great ingredients. No dish is made with more than a handful of ingredients and each can be easily recognised. Some of the amazing ingredients used include Maca Root, Cacao, Blue Algae, Turmeric, Nuts, and Acai.

“Nurturing through our food has always been our mission and we are so grateful to be participating in the NRF Consumer Products Expo!”- Ana Ivkosic, Founder and CEO, Wattle Cafe

For more information on products to purchase and learn more about Wattle Cafe, please visit https://wattle-cafe.square.site/s/order?location=11eb22379549b0a3bae90cc47a2ae638

About Wattle Cafe
Founded by Australian Ana Ivkosic, a former International banker turned health coach, the mission at Wattle is to make simple wholesome food inspired by Australian roots, that is accessible to the community. Cafe locations: 9 Rector St, New York, 519 3rd Ave, New York, and 351 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City. Some of Wattle's favorite snack items can also be purchased online at https://www.wattlecafe.com. Wattle Cafe is a woman-owned migrant lead business local business that began in NYC in 2017.

