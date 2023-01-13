Defenders of the Motherland awarded

UZBEKISTAN, January 13 - According to the decrees of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan of January 12, a group of military and law enforcement officers was awarded military ranks, orders and medals on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of the country and Defenders of the Motherland Day.

On January 13, the ceremony of presenting these high awards took place in the Presidential Administration.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated all servicemen and veterans on the holiday. “The military potential of the country is determined not only by modern weapons and military equipment, but also by the courage, physical and moral readiness of soldiers and officers. In this sense, the real strength of our national army is, first of all, you – selfless people who have dedicated their lives to the sacred cause of protecting the Motherland”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. Our country has built a modern, compact and mobile army with great military potential. A new, worthy generation of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan has been formed. The idea initiated by the President that the people and the army should be united was approved. Service in the army has become a prestigious profession, an area that many young people dream of getting into. The Head of state noted that thousands and thousands of selfless people have made a great contribution to the creation of today’s strong army. “The noble goal of “appreciating a person” lies at the heart of all our reforms”, the President said. – First of all, this means ensuring a peaceful and tranquil life for every citizen, every family, mahalla and the country as a whole. To appreciate a person, first of all, our sky must be clear, our borders must be inviolable and strong. Today you honorably carry out this task. At the ceremony, the Head of state solemnly presented certificates of military ranks, orders and medals. He wished the defenders of the Motherland good health and success in their honorable service.

This year’s solemn ceremony will be remembered for another notable feature. As is known, our ancestor Amir Temur did not lose a single battle, the flag of Sahibkiran always flew high over the battlefields. This flag is a symbol of determination, valor, pride and honor for the current generations. Therefore, at the initiative of the President, an army competition “For the battle flag of Amir Temur” was established, the winner of which this year was the Central Military District. At the ceremony, the commander of the district was solemnly presented with the “Battle flag of Amir Temur”. “Over the past short time, important results have been achieved in this district in the matter of physical and spiritual training of military personnel, education of young people in the spirit of patriotism, strengthening the educational and material base in military units. I believe that it is necessary to deeply study the positive experience of this military district and extend it to all troops. At the same time, I wish all our military districts the honor to be awarded the victorious flag of our ancestor Amir Temur”, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief said. Speakers on behalf of the awardees expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the country for the high trust and attention.

Source: UzA