President visits military medical institutions

UZBEKISTAN, January 13 - On January 13, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Central Military Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense.

The building and working methods of the hospital needed a radical update. Taking this into account, during a visit to the hospital in 2018, the Head of state instructed to carry out its reconstruction and modern equipment. Over the past period, large-scale construction and repair work has been carried out here. Medical equipment has been upgraded. Clinical management has been introduced into the management of the hospital.

There are 700 beds, the hospital provides free services to servicemen, their family members, and veterans. Services on a paid basis are also provided to other categories of patients. Conducting 286 various examinations, more than 600 medical procedures, about 30 specialized departments have been established.

In particular, a new 8-storey building was built for surgical departments. The Head of state got acquainted with the conditions created in it. It was emphasized that such clinics should be created in the regions as well. Recommendations were given for the treatment of non-military contingents, including athletes and women.

Effective interaction between education and practice is organized. Previously, the training of military doctors was carried out only at the military medical faculty of the Tashkent Medical Academy. By the resolution of the President of October 22, 2020 “On measures to organize a qualitatively new system of training personnel in military medicine”, the Military Medical Academy of the Armed Forces was created at the faculty.

It is noteworthy that this educational institution was built next to the Central Military Clinical Hospital. The President also got acquainted with the conditions of the Academy.

The Academy is designed for 250 students and listeners. Military doctors are trained here and medical personnel is retrained. There are 2 faculties, 5 departments, 2 centers, an institute and an administration in the educational building. Classes are provided with all conditions for theoretical and practical lessons. There is also a hostel for 186 people.

The Head of state paid special attention to the content side of education at the Academy.

“The building and conditions are good, but this is only the beginning. Now the main thing is to understand the meaning and essence of military medicine, to properly organize training. To do this, it is necessary to create a pedagogical, scientific and practical system based on foreign experience. This system should be an alternative and competitor to other medical universities. Graduates should act as a benchmark in their field”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Instructions were given on the introduction of foreign management in the Academy, sending the first graduates for internships in countries such as Türkiye and South Korea.