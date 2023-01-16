Submit Release
Hotel Happy Stay The Smart Choice for leisure & Business Travelers in Hisar

HISAR, HARYANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hotel Happy Palace is a budget hotel in Hisar for travelers seeking simple but comfortable accommodations. The hotel offers room service and a 24-hour front desk and free parking for guests. The rooms are clean and spacious, with all the basic amenities guests need for a comfortable stay.

The staff are friendly and helpful, and the hotel offers great value for money. Hisar is having several historical buildings such as fort, palaces, tombs, mosques, gates and gardens. Some of monuments are still in good state of preservation. Hisar Railway Station is 3.8 km from Hotel Happy Stay. Making it an ideal choice for business and leisure travelers alike.

