Fashion: tips for sustainable and conscious shopping

Paola Farina - founder of Paola Farina Styling

The fashion industry, responsible for 4% of greenhouse gas emissions, is one of the causes of the climate change. Here the stylist’s tips to fight fast fashion.

Buying less and choose quality items. Quality pays off over time, on the contrary, in fast fashion everything is designed to deteriorate quickly” — Paola Farina