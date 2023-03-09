Fashion: tips for sustainable and conscious shopping
The fashion industry, responsible for 4% of greenhouse gas emissions, is one of the causes of the climate change. Here the stylist’s tips to fight fast fashion.
Buying less and choose quality items. Quality pays off over time, on the contrary, in fast fashion everything is designed to deteriorate quickly”MILANO, ITALY, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion is one of the climate change’s causes, as confirmed by a McKinsey research (1), which highlights how the sector is responsible for over 2 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equal to 4% of the total amount. A percentage almost equal to that of the French, German and English economies. Despite the attempts made to reduce emissions, fashion should emit no more than 1.1 tons of CO2 by 2030 in order to align with the purposes set by the 2015 Paris agreements.
— Paola Farina
The new generations will inherit a planet where the highest temperatures ever were recorded in the last year. Young people, increasingly attentive to the climate problem, are clamoring for the commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and to zero them by 2050, but the UN 2021 report on the financing of sustainable development (2) underlines the failure of policies in this direction. Confronted with these numbers, we just have to ask how each one can contribute to the fight against climate change. Some useful ideas on the subject come from the stylist and image consultant Paola Farina who, thanks to a long experience in this field, explains how it is possible to combine a passion for fashion with environmental respect.
THE EXPERT’S ADVICE: DO NOT FIVE IN TO THE FEAST CONSUMER
The first thing to consider before shopping is our wardrobe. Indeed, we tend too often to give in to the consumer binge which, led by the must-have of fashions, tempts us to buy new things. Fast fashion, with its sparkling windows and low prices, offers continuous ideas to renew the wardrobe with clothes and accessories related to the current trends that, inevitably, end up disappearing the following season.
WHEN LOW PRICE MEANS EXPLOITATION AND LITTLE LEGAL PROTECTIONS
The low price of a clothing item is often synonymous with exploitation and safeguards, where people operate in difficult and dangerous contexts, often deprived of any right. The social and ethical issues are also added to the environmental problem. Sustainable and conscious behavior is not only respectful to the environment, but also to others. A small step to reduce waste and inequalities, from which not even famous and popular brands are exempt.
The personal stylist’s advice is not to follow the fashion sirens, who inspire and make us dream, by convincing us that we need a large number of accessories. When it comes to shopping, fashion is a very bad advisor. Purchases should follow the logic of need and not of exaggeration, responding to the personal aesthetic-functional needs.
POINTS FOR A SUSTAINABLE SHOPPING
How to choose the perfect accessory that lasts over time and adapts to our personal style? Colors and awareness of one’s physicality are essential, but they are not enough. It is important also take into consideration the cultural, social and professional context in which one lives. Never forget the stylistic identity and personal lifestyle, a creative person will never feel comfortable wearing a Princess coat, a romantic person will hardly decide to wear something too eccentric.
Considering all these elements, it will be possible to identify a series of right clothes and accessories. Once this perimeter has been established, according to Paola Farina, it is fundamental to have some items in our wardrobe, which will be the base of our outfit.
Key pieces like coats, suits, trousers and blazers represent durable clothes designed to counteract the wear and tear of time. There are accessories that require an economic investment, but the price will be offset by their use. A very well-made jacket will last for a long time, helping to reduce pollution. An economic coat is certainly more attractive in the short term, the stylist explains, but better materials guarantee durability and functionality: two essential elements if we want to reverse the trend.
It is fundamental to make an informed and smart choice, avoiding falling to the compulsive accumulation’s trap. In America, the average annual expenditure on clothing fluctuates between $ 1,800 and $ 4,800 (3), and these are often products that we don't really need.
Over the course of life, each person can accumulate so many clothes and accessories that 80% lie unused in the closet. A more responsible and aware attitude is the first step to fight disparity and climate change.
SOURCE:
(1) Source: McKinsey, 2020.
(2) Source: https://developmentfinance.un.org/fsdr2021
(3) Source: https://www.icsid.org/uncategorized/how-much-money-do-people-spend-on-clothes-a-year/
