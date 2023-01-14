Gov. Ivey Tours Tornado Damage in Selma

Governor Kay Ivey toured storm damage in Selma resulting from yesterday’s devastating weather systems. She surveyed damage from the helicopter and in a residential area. The governor was joined by Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Jeff Smitherman, U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt, U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell, Mayor James Perkins and other local officials. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)