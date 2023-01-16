New AI Cheating Prevention Tool Launches to Counter Student Cheating with ChatGPT

A team of postgraduates and an AI engineer have developed a new tool to combat academic dishonesty in the age of rapidly advancing AI technology.

A team of postgraduates and an AI engineer have developed a new tool to combat academic dishonesty in the age of rapidly advancing AI technology. The tool, called AICheatCheck, is designed to detect and prevent the use of AI-generated text in academic assessments, protecting the integrity of educational institutions. This solution was featured today by the Australian Financial Review.

The idea for the tool was born out of a playful experiment conducted by one of the co-founders, David Cyrus, who used GPT-3 to write a blog post and challenged his colleagues to guess who the author was. This experience, combined with a growing concern about the threat posed by upcoming AI technologies like GPT-4 to the education system, inspired the team to take action.

The team, which includes Aaron Shikhule, an alumnus of UNSW and UTS and UTS Startup Community member, and Arend Groote, an AI engineer based in the Netherlands, conducted surveys of university professors and students to gauge the size of the problem. The results showed that while many professors and students were aware of the potential for AI-generated text, they were not aware of the limitations of current anti-plagiarism tools like Turnitin. Nearly all respondents said they wanted an AI text detection tool as soon as possible.

"It's quite an opportunity for students to learn more in depth on certain topics. But I think that it should be used responsibly," Mr Groot Bleumink said.

"It's like using a performance enhancing drug… so you need to notify people that you're using it without claiming that it's all just your own hard work."

This first working version found as a web app at www.AICheatCheck.com is being further developed to prepare it for more advanced AIs like GPT-4, as well as to improve the User Interface and User Experience and Integration capabilities with existing systems. The team has also created the AI Cheating Prevention Network, an online group on LinkedIn, to bring together educators and administrators to discuss the issue and potential solutions.

"We are solving a problem created by AI, with AI," Mr Cyrus told The Australian Financial Review.

"It would be scary to have all these new hires coming into the workplace, who lack those critical thinking and problem solving capabilities that you develop through school and university," Mr Shikule said.

