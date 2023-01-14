Submit Release
Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Wolfville

WOLFVILLE, NS, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, Melissa Sheehy-Richard, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants West, Her Worship Wendy Donovan, Mayor of the Town of Wolfville, His Worship Peter Muttart, Mayor of the Municipality of Kings County, Michael Howell, Executive Director of Devour! Studios and Lia Rinaldo, Managing Director of Devour! Studios.

Date:   

Monday, January 16, 2023


Time:       

1:00 p.m. AST


Location: 

Devour! Studios

360 Main St.

Wolfville, NS

B4P 1C9


Web: Infrastructure Canada

