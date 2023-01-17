Autistic, Legally Blind, And Giving A Speech In Front Of The Whole School

Image description for blind and low vision folks: A white man with brown hair swept one side, glasses on, and a tan colored sweatshirt cardigan stands in the middle of a school gymnasium. He is holding a microphone and speaking.

As of today, according to the CDC 1 in 44 students are autistic. They can often feel like burdens. This video makes them feel valued.

Our differences are our strengths.” — Mickey Rowe

Mickey Rowe the speaker went from non-speaking to special education, speech therapy, and occupational therapy to getting to be the lead actor in the Tony-award winning play Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and getting rave reviews in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Now he works with students on school culture and valuing each other's differences.

Autistic, legally blind, and giving a speech in front of the whole High School