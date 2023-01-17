Submit Release
Autistic, Legally Blind, And Giving A Speech In Front Of The Whole School

Image description for blind and low vision folks: A white man with brown hair swept one side, glasses on, and a tan colored sweatshirt cardigan stands in the middle of a school gymnasium. He is holding a microphone and speaking.

As of today, according to the CDC 1 in 44 students are autistic. They can often feel like burdens. This video makes them feel valued.

Our differences are our strengths.”
— Mickey Rowe
Students with disabilities like autism can often feel like burdens. This video of an autistic and legally blind person giving a speech in front of the whole High School makes them feel valued. "Our differences are our strengths." says Mickey Rowe

Mickey Rowe the speaker went from non-speaking to special education, speech therapy, and occupational therapy to getting to be the lead actor in the Tony-award winning play Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and getting rave reviews in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Now he works with students on school culture and valuing each other's differences.

Mickey Rowe
www.mickeyrowe.com
+1 206-954-6568
mickey@mickeyrowe.com

You just read:

