Clearwater Access YES! Program Application Period is Open

Attention landowners! Idaho Department of Fish & Game is calling for applications for landowners to participate in the Access YES! Program within the Clearwater Region. This program is designed to promote public access for sportsmen to hunt, fish, and trap on private lands.

The benefits of enrolling in the program includes per acre payment for access, incentives to improve habitat through our Habitat Improvement Program, and management of sportsmen such as property signage and signup methods. Additionally, landowners are covered by the State Recreational Liability Statute, which means participating landowners are shielded from liability. We are currently accepting applications until March 1st. Successful bids will be selected, and landowners will be notified by April 1st.

Remember, this program does not mean wide open access. It’s still your property! You decide when property is accessible and what harvest seasons are recognized on the property. You can restrict species within a harvest season and the type of travel such as foot travel-only, horseback riding, or ATV/UTV accessible. For additional information or to get an application in the Clearwater Region, please contact:

Justin Jensen

Access YES! Program Coordinator

208-791-4117

justin.jensen@idfg.idaho.gov

or

Deborah Monzingo

Regional Wildlife Biologist – Habitat

208-750-4226

deborah.monzingo@idfg.idaho.gov