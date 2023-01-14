Functional Medicine SEO to Host a Free Blog Writing Workshop On January 20th, 2023
Blog Writing Tips To Create SEO Optimized Posts Your Patients Want To ReadMONTVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the experts at Functional Medicine SEO on January 20th, 2023 for a workshop on content writing for your functional medicine blog. Hosts Ryan Cote and Keelie Reason will offer this free workshop on Zoom at 12:00pm EST. In order to join this live workshop, click the zoom link below at noon on January 20th. No registration is required.
Click the link here to join live:
https://zoom.us/j/91969681939
In this thirty-minute workshop, attendees will learn how to find questions potential patients are looking for the answers to and then how to quickly write the information. Keelie will cover the steps needed to outline a blog post and then write content that is easy to understand.
Attendees will be given different tools to use to find topics, titles, headlines, and resources to list within the content. Also, there will be resources shared that will help improve writing and reduce grammar mistakes.
Unlike most workshops, the hosts will cover the information quickly and then leave time at the end to answer specific questions. This value-based live event will help attendees walk away with real action points to start writing immediately.
To attend the workshop, click this link at 12pm EST on January 20th and be ready to learn.
Ryan Cote
Functional Medicine SEO
+1 201-743-4478
ryan@functionalmedicineseo.com