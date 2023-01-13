Intent to Award Sole Source REDI-DEI and Anti-Racism Leadership Development

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source grant agreement (contract) to Jabez and Associates doing business as The Edge Advisory Group. The contract will be awarded on or about January 30, 2023, and will expire on June 30, 2023. The contract is $50,000 for the contract period. This contract provides DEI and Anti-Racism leadership and respectful culture development, and planning support to Local Government Division.

If you believe your organization meets the requirements of this sole source, please review all documents and submit a capabilities statement no later than 5 p.m. on Jan 20, 2023, to Ashly.McBunch@Commerce.wa.gov.