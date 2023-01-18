International Author & Intuitive Business Strategist Gary Quinn Helps Business Leaders To Be Your Own Business Guru
New International Book Launch--Be Your Own Business Guru--Guides Business Leaders On A Balanced Path To Well-Being, Happiness And Success
Be Your Own Business Guru advances an introspective approach to honing your personal life and business skills, specifically for CEOs, business leaders and entrepreneurs at various career stages.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many, the work environment will never be the same, following the past nearly three years of the COVID-19 pandemic. While daunting, the post-pandemic environment provides a new opportunity to embrace change and manifest the work/life balance of mind/body health that existed as only a remote possibility in the pre-pandemic years.
— Gary Quinn
Enter Gary Quinn international bestselling author of Be Your Own Business Guru, his new book that advances a more introspective approach to honing your personal life and business skills. Designed specifically for CEOs, company leaders, entrepreneurs and individuals at various career stages, the book serves as a meaningful source of inspiration to guide mind/body life balance and build a positive, distinctive workplace presence. Be Your Own Business Guru is now available through Amazon.
Gary Quinn offers a compelling model that guides your personal spiritual recovery. As an internationally recognized intuitive business strategist and celebrity life coach, he also hosts the popular podcast Ready Set Live!—an entertaining and inspirational program that provides the tools to find health and happiness in key areas of your life. Business Guru is filled to the brim with insight and wisdom that guides readers on a journey of spiritual recovery that helps shed negative thought patterns so they can take control of a new future of personal and professional purpose and ambition. A separate companion set of 44 inspirational cards with Daily Affirmations can also help get readers - from where they are to where they want to be.
“Throughout history, there have been countless epidemics and disasters that have shaken the foundation of society,” says Gary Quinn. “The impact has been so profound, it has changed the way people live their daily lives. But what is often overlooked is the importance of forming positive business habits in even the most challenging of situations, such as during a pandemic or an economic recession. Most people have never learned the proven self-empowerment tools and time-tested strategies that are the basis for personal success in business. My book serves as a guide to cultivate long-lasting success and fulfillment in all aspects of your life and business.”
About Gary Quinn
Gary Quinn is the founder of the Touchstone for Life Coaching Program©, which trains, transforms and empowers individuals to create extraordinary results in their lives. The coaching program helps individuals maximize their potential, reach peak performance, and hone their business acumen. He has become a trusted advisor to business leaders and executives capturing worldwide attention for his valuable insights and knowledge through seminars, workshops, keynotes, and private coaching sessions, leaving clients with a blueprint for success. He frequently holds retreats and events in the U.S., England, Japan, Switzerland, Romania, Mexico, Holland, Ireland, and Japan, among other countries.
Gary is the author of nine books published in 11 languages, including Believe and Receive, The Invocation, Living in the Spiritual Zone, May the Angels Be With You, 31 Days to Personal Success, and the Yes Frequency. Among his clients are Fortune 500 CEOs; Academy Award and Grammy winners, as well as Olympic Gold Medal winners.
A former Sacramento, CA resident now residing in Los Angeles, Gary Quinn learned determination and focus at an early age through athletics. As part of the talented competitive swimmers of the famed Carmichael, CA, Arden Hills Country Club and the Sherm Chavoor Olympic coaching-era, he competed alongside Debbie Meyer and Mark Spitz. He continued his athletic career as a part of the UCLA swim team and gained valuable experiences that provide the foundation for his professional life coaching and speaking career today.
Gary Quinn has been featured in a variety of international publications and has appeared in numerous television broadcasts including: Vanity Fair, Vogue, Glamour, Bella, Avanti, Gala, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, People Magazine, US Magazine, Extra, Huffington Post, The Discovery Channel, CBS Television, FOX TV, VH-1 and Univision, among others.
