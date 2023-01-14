Submit Release
News Search

There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,830 in the last 365 days.

Is student noise an environmental issue? A court weighing UC Berkeley’s People’s Park fight appears to think so

State appeals court justices considering UC Berkeley’s plan to convert People’s Park into housing for more than 1,100 students and 125 homeless people seemed skeptical Thursday of the university’s decision not to consider alternative sites for new housing or the impact on surrounding neighborhoods of noise from late-night parties and other student activities.

You just read:

Is student noise an environmental issue? A court weighing UC Berkeley’s People’s Park fight appears to think so

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.